Blackstone Mortgage Trust : BXMT 1Q 2020 Earnings Transcript 0 05/06/2020 | 06:24pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET SPEAKERS Stephen D. Plavin -Chief Executive Officer Anthony F. Marone - Chief Financial Officer Douglas N. Armer - Executive Vice President, Capital Markets Katie Keenan - President Weston Tucker - Head of Investor Relations Mike Nash - Executive Chairman Jonathan Pollack - Global Head of Real Estate Debt Strategies ANALYSTS Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo Rick Shane - JP Morgan Jade Rahmani - KBW Steven Laws - Raymond James Arren Cyganovich - Citi George Bahamondes - Deutsche Bank Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 2 Derek Hewett - Bank of America Coordinator Good day, and welcome everyone, to the Blackstone Mortgage Trust First Quarter 2020 Investor Call. My name is Tommy, and I'm your event manager. During the presentation, your lines will remain on listen only. [Operator instructions]. I would like to advise all parties the conference is being recorded for replay purposes. Now, I'd like to hand over to your host, Weston Tucker, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir. W. Tucker Great. Thank you. Good morning everyone, and welcome to Blackstone Mortgage Trust's First Quarter Conference Call. I'm joined remotely today by Mike Nash, Executive Chairman; Steve Plavin, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Pollack, Global Head of Real Estate Debt Strategies; Katie Keenan, President; Tony Marone, Chief Financial Officer; and Doug Armer, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 3 Last night, we filed our 10-Q and issued a press release with the presentation of our results, which are available on our website and have been filed with the SEC. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward- looking statements which are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factor section of our most recent 10-K and 10-Q reports. We do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. We will also refer to certain non-GAAP measures on this call and for reconciliations, you should refer to the press release and our 10-Q. This audiocast is copyrighted material of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and may not duplicated without our consent. A quick recap of our results. We reported a GAAP net loss per share of $0.39 for the first quarter, while Core Earnings were a positive $0.64 per share. Two weeks ago, we paid a dividend of Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 4 $0.62 per share with respect to the first quarter. If you have any questions following today's call, please let me know. With that, I'll now turn things over to Steve. S. Plavin Thanks, Weston, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining the call under what are very challenging circumstances for many. We hope that you and your families are safe and healthy. At Blackstone, we've been working remotely since March 16th, but with the demands of the current market, not to mention our heavy Zoom usage, we feel very connected as a team and with our important clients and counterparties as well. And, we have a lot to update you about. Our Q1 was essentially a pre-COVID-19 quarter with continued strong performance, although we did revise our CECL reserve at quarter end to reflect current market conditions. Tony will take you through the details of the quarter and the reserve methodology, which as a reminder, is an accounting adjustment and not specific to any loans in our portfolio. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 5 I want to focus my remarks on where BXMT is today amid the pandemic and how our disciplined business model positions us for the staying power required in a time like this. Coming into this period of volatility, the overall real estate industry was well- situated with balanced fundamentals, responsible industry-wide leverage, diverse equity and debt participation, and liquid capital markets. BXMT has always been run conservatively with a focus on downside protection in our assets and the strength of our balance sheet. We are a pure-play, senior whole loan originator with a disciplined approach centered on top quality assets, markets, and borrowers. We have never purchased mezzanine loans or securities. Our borrowers are among the best capitalized and most skilled operators in the business and have significant equity in the assets that we finance. The weighted average origination LTV of our portfolio is 63%, and our borrowers have never missed an interest payment. Our balance sheet strength begins with our best-in-class bank relationships and financing vehicles. We set up these vehicles in light of lessons learned in the GFC, with no capital market mark to Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 6 market. We've not had a margin call in the history of our company. Our balance sheet is further fortified by our liquidity. We reported current cash and undrawn revolver capacity of $821 million versus the $667 million we had at year-end, in both cases, net of the quarterly dividend. On top of that, there are $1.6 billion of unencumbered assets. These key features of our business model, disciplined investment process, clarity of mission, long-term relationships with our counterparties, and stability of our capital structure are the pillars upon which Blackstone Real Estate's 28-year record was built, and how we have successfully managed through the many market cycles over that period of time. These pillars, and that experience, are crucial today as COVID-19 has created significant challenges to real estate performance in all property sectors. Let's talk about some of those challenges. On the asset side, our whole loan portfolio is now $18 billion in size, and every one of our loans has paid interest through April. But because of the impact of COVID-19, we are actively engaged in discussions with our hotel Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 7 borrowers and others with high exposure properties about their plans to protect their assets and what we can do to be supportive. In general, our sponsors are planning to invest additional equity to help carry their assets through a period of disrupted operations and we are discussing ways that we can support them, including allowing flexibility in tapping reserves and in some cases temporary deferrals of interest. The significant equity our borrowers have in these investments provide strong motivation for them to protect their assets and powerful support for our loans. Blackstone's scale and track record as a borrower and reputation for fair dealing help BXMT maintain great relationships with its lenders and best in market terms. Our $9 billion of bilateral bank credit facilities limit margin calls to credit events and are generally term-matched through the maturity of the underlying loans. The average look-through origination LTV is 51%, and the loans within each facility are cross- collateralized. But the COVID-19 environment affects operating conditions across most property sectors, and it is incumbent upon us to position BXMT to thrive, even in a potentially more protracted recovery. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 8 So we engaged our largest bank lenders with plans to reduce the leverage in their facilities, particularly as it relates to hotels and other more exposed properties, in order to reduce the possibility of margin calls and create even greater stability within our capital structure. As of today, we have modifications closed or agreed in principle with our seven largest lenders. In any financial crisis, maintaining liquidity is the top priority for all businesses. We are highly focused on building even more liquidity to achieve the staying power that may be required in the uncertain periods ahead. In this environment, we expect fewer loan prepayments and more selective capital markets activity. However, these traditional sources of liquidity are still likely to contribute meaningfully over time. We can also look to our unencumbered assets as a potential liquidity source and we could also retain more of our quarterly cash flow. Our biggest use of liquidity is for the equity component of loan advances, our share of funding on previously originated loans for capex, carry, leasing and construction. Net of financing, we expect to fund $1.5 billion over the next four years on our existing portfolio, though the pace of capex and leasing has slowed in the Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 9 current environment, which will delay the timing of these advances. All in all, we are constructing a liquidity plan to address our working capital needs that are less reliant on our greatest source, repayments from an $18 billion loan portfolio that we expect to perform well, despite the challenges of the current market environment. As for new business, loan demand in the current market has ground to a near halt. Buyers and sellers, lenders and borrowers, are generally on the sidelines waiting for the volatility to abate and bid ask spreads to narrow. But our fund-sponsored clients have considerable dry powder, not only to defend their existing assets but also to deploy the new, more opportunistic investments once transaction flows resume. When that does happen, we believe it'll produce an attractive lending environment, characterized by less competition, lower leverage, and wider lending margins. With our great sponsor relationships and differentiated access to high quality deal flow, we are very well-positioned for this inevitable pick up in transaction activity. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 10 I'd like to close by noting the strong commitment and track record Blackstone brings to BXMT. Blackstone and its employees own 12% of BXMT so there's great alignment with shareholders. In addition, Blackstone has agreed to take its first quarter management fees, which totaled $19 million in stock, rather than cash, further validation of its commitment to BXMT. Blackstone Real Estate has a great track record of successfully managing investor capital through market cycles. Our philosophy at BXMT is deeply informed by this experience and we believe that we will emerge from the current market conditions better positioned than ever before. With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony. T. Marone Thank you, Steve, and good morning everyone. I will start by echoing Steve's comments on the current environment. Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those who may be facing health challenges, those whose lives and jobs have been upended by the social distancing initiatives, and all our medical professionals and Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 11 other frontline workers who are fighting this disease and keeping the core of our country running. Steve covered a lot of ground on our current position and outlook, so I will focus on our 1Q results, which underpin the theme Steve highlighted around the strength of our portfolio, the strength of our balance sheet, and our strong liquidity position in addition to our great quarterly results. Starting with earnings, our results were significantly impacted by the current expected credit loss or CECL reserve we recorded in the first quarter. As a reminder, the CECL accounting standard was effective for BXMT and similar sized public companies on January 1stof 2020. This new accounting standard requires lenders to record an estimated life of loan loss reserve against all loans in their portfolio, and with a few exceptions, this reserve cannot be zero. To determine our CECL reserve, we have augmented our track record of no realized losses across the $44 billion of loans we have originated since our senior lending business launched in 2013, with securitized loan data we licensed from Trepp LLC. Although Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 12 securitized loans are not perfectly comparable to the high quality loans we make at BXMT, we have tailored our approach to focus on Trepp's loss data for loans that are most similar to our business model, which is focused on large senior loans to well-capitalized institutional owners of quality assets located in major markets. Our adoption of these new CECL accounting rules resulted in an initial reserve of $18 million or $0.13 per share on January 1st, which was recorded on our balance sheet as a reduction to stockholders' equity. Much has changed since the beginning of the year, and while the data we referenced for determining our CECL reserve is largely consistent at 3/31, the environment in which we must consider that data certainly is not. Accordingly, during the quarter we increased our CECL reserve by $123 million or $0.90 per share to reflect the macroeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on commercial real estate markets and the general uncertainty around potential future outcomes as the world manages through and ultimately recovers from this crisis. To develop this estimate, we referenced the losses incurred by commercial real estate loans following the global financial crisis and used that data among other things to further inform our current reserve levels. Although Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 13 our 3/31 reserve is large compared to where we started the quarter, we believe it is important to recognize the unprecedented and uncertain nature of this pandemic and we believe we fully reflected that dynamic in the reserve we recorded as of March 31st. To be perfectly clear, we have not incurred any losses in our portfolio; we have not impaired any loans, and the CECL reserve is not what we believe is reflective of the typical risk of loss for our portfolio absent the economic stress resulting from COVID-19. To that end, assuming continued strong credit performance in our loan portfolio, we would expect our CECL reserve to decline over the medium to long-term as markets stabilize, although our reserve may increase or decrease in any one particular quarter. This CECL reserve drove the net loss we reported for the quarter of $53 million or $0.39 per share, as well as the decline in our book value to $26.92 per share from $27.82 per share at 12/31. We reported Core Earnings for the quarter of $87 million or $0.64 per share, which excluded our $0.90 per share incremental CECL reserve, consistent with how other unrealized gains and losses are treated under our existing policies for calculating Core Earnings, and the terms of our management agreement with Blackstone. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 14 This quarter, although we saw global interest rates decline in response to the crisis, we continued to generate incremental earnings from LIBOR and other interest rate floors embedded in our loans, with $11.4 billion of loans, almost two-thirds of our portfolio benefitting from active floors as of quarter end. Overall, our portfolio increased to $18 billion of senior loans with $1.3 billion of originations during the quarter and $1 billion of fundings under these and other loans. The new originations have low LTVs in line with our portfolio average of 63% and follow our longstanding business model of lending against quality assets owned by experienced, well-capitalized real estate sponsors. Importantly, we also continued to receive regular repayments of our loans with $567 million of loan repayments during the quarter and $178 million received in April. In terms of credit, we downgraded the risk rating of $3.1 billion of loans in our portfolio to a four on our five-point scale, reflective of the greater risk for loans collateralized by hospitality and select other asset classes that were particularly impacted by COVID-19. Although we believe these loans have a greater risk profile and warrant a downgrade on our ratings scale, we have not impaired Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 15 any of our loans, as we believe that even considering the impact of the current crisis, there remains meaningful real estate value subordinate to our senior loan positions. Finally, we have no loans on non-accrual status at quarter end, as we collected 100% of the interest that was due in April. Our borrowers continue to support their investments in the assets securing our loans. We also had an active quarter on the right-hand side of the balance sheet, highlighted by our issuance of a $1.5 billion CLO secured by participations in 34 of our loans, and priced at LIBOR + 1.13%. The $1.2 billion of proceeds generated by the CLO allowed us to repay existing credit facility advances and increase the amount of structurally non-recourse,non-mark to market debt to 35% of our total financing outstanding, including our securitizations, our term loan and convertible notes, and our senior loan syndications. In addition to our CLO, we closed $1.1 billion of incremental financings for our loans, all of which priced at pre-COVID-19 levels. Consistent with the rest of our portfolio, these new loans benefit from the provisions of our credit facilities that limit margin Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 16 calls to credit marks determined on a commercially reasonable basis only. We did not receive any margin calls during the quarter and as Steve noted, we have modifications completed or agreed in principle with our seven largest lenders regarding plans to reduce leverage in their facilities to further insulate us from future potential credit marks as well. We closed the quarter with a debt to equity ratio of only 2.8 times, down from 3.0 times as of year-end, and reported current liquidity of $821 million. As Steve noted, we are currently focused on strengthening our balance sheet liquidity to bolster our positioning through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and maximize shareholder value over the medium to long-term. With the credit quality of our portfolio, our healthy balance sheet and liquidity position, and the significant advantages we enjoy as part of the Blackstone Real Estate franchise, we believe we are well-positioned to accomplish these goals. Thank you for your support. With that, I will ask the operator to open the call to questions. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 17 W. Tucker If I could just remind everyone before the operator opens up to Q&A, if the analysts could please limit their questions to one question and one follow-up, just to make sure we get through the queue, that would be appreciated. Coordinator Thank you so much. Everyone, your question-and-answer session will now begin. [Operator instructions]. The first question is coming from the line of Rick Shane. Please go ahead. You're live in the call now. R. Shane Hi, thanks for taking my questions this morning. I'd just like to talk a little bit about modifications generally on the loans. You guys cited one transaction this quarter. I'm curious what type - and again I realize we don't want to talk too specifically about an individual loan - but generally speaking, what type of additional capital might you expect borrowers to contribute and are there ways not only, I realize, you're giving up some spread in those transactions but are there places where you pick up additional economics? K. Keenan Thanks Rick, this is Katie. I think that when we talk about modifications, we're really starting from a position where we have Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 18 low leverage loans and very well-capitalized sponsors. The vast majority of our loans are with sponsors with over $1 billion of AUM, and that's the perspective that they're bringing. They have long-term views on the value of their assets and they have reiterated to us, including all of our hotel sponsors, that they have the strong intention and ability to support their assets through this period. So, our conversations with them about modifications are really focused on how the assets can best positioned to work through the period of disruption. We're not talking about any type of interest relief. On the small number of loans where we're talking about some interest deferral, which really is just a handful in our portfolio at this stage, it's really a timing difference. We expect to get paid all of our interest over time. And those conversations are paired with meaningful additional equity investment. The details, as you pointed out, vary from loan to loan. But, in general, we're looking at ensuring that the assets are well-positioned to carry through the period of disruption. R. Shane Got it. Great. That's very helpful. And then just one bookkeeping question for me. When you talk about the reserve with CECL, you Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 19 cited a number of $140.4 million and we see how that builds. But, when we look at the balance sheet allocation, it's $112.7 million. Where is the rest of that allocated, just so we can follow it over time? T. Marone Sure, this is Tony. I'll apologize for the way FASB wrote the CECL accounting rule. They make it a little bit harder to find. But, it's all in the 10-Q. So the portion you're seeing right on the balance sheet is the portion that's allocable to the funded amount of our loans. The CECL accounting rules also require reserve for the future funding component of the loans and that component sits in other liabilities. So if you look at our 10-Q, I believe it's Note 4, Other Assets and Other Liabilities, you'll see some further disclosure about the CECL reserve and that'll give you the other balance sheet component in that note. R. Shane Perfect. Thank you so much. Coordinator The next question is coming from Steve Delaney. Please go ahead. You're live in the call. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 20 S. Delaney Good morning everyone. Steve, in your comments, you sounded like both sides of the market from a transactional standpoint were frozen in a wait-and-see. I'm just curious, I know you're working on asset management, but do you expect to review/consider any new loan requests over the next two or three quarters or is it just that the door is not open right now? S. Plavin Thanks for your question, Steve. No, I think the door is always open for good opportunities for us. We have great market access and great relationships. I do think that our borrower base is particularly well-positioned to be early movers and opportunistic investing that will inevitably occur through this crisis period. Right now, the market is pretty frozen. Usually when you enter a period of high volatility, you typically see buyers and sellers and the lenders and the borrowers, everybody moves to the sidelines and waits for things to settle out. Buyer expectations tend to be high, and so it's very hard for deals to be made. S. Delaney Right. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 21 S. Plavin I do think that we've seen a little bit more liquidity in the market and we've seen the CMBS deal this week. So, we've seen a little bit of a breath of life in terms of unlocking the capital markets a little bit more. The debt markets have been pulling even more significantly than that. Maybe that will indicate that we'll start seeing some transaction volume, but we wouldn't expect to see anything for a quarter or two based upon our present outlook. S. Delaney Got it. That's helpful. Then on the repayment side, the little over $500 million in the first quarter, at the same run rate, would you think if we were just to model out something in the $0.5 billion/$600 million a quarter over the balance of the year, would be a reasonable expectation for repayments? It sounds like they're going to, you would expect them to, slow down versus the percentage repayment that we saw in 2019. S. Plavin Yes, I think that's correct as an observation. The repayments that we had in the first quarter were definitely concentrated in January and February, so before we began to feel the impact on markets of COVID-19. So, we do expect repayments to be at a slower pace than the historic levels and the levels that we would have expected, absent the current market conditions. It's very difficult to predict Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 22 the repayments and a lot of that will depend upon liquidity in the market and again those same factors that we talked about in terms of creating the new business will-a lot of those same factors is what generates the repayment volume in our portfolio as well. We do expect to see some repayments, and so there will be some liquidity coming through that channel. But, I think slower than the historic pace; it's very hard to peg a number. We'll just have to take it quarter by quarter. S. Delaney Got it. Thank you for the comments and everyone stay well. Coordinator The next question is coming from Doug Harter. Please go ahead. You're live in the call. D. Harter Thank you. As we're thinking about the liquidity positioning, any sense that you can give us as to the deleveraging that will take place and in your conversation with your seven largest lenders? D. Armer Sure, Doug. It's Doug here. The first thing I would tell you is that the agreements reflect a balance of priorities and optimizing liquidity and enhancing stability are twin goals for us. So the Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 23 answer in terms of the impact on liquidity is not as much as you might think. There's an array of ways to de-lever. Cash payments is one, but pledging additional collateral and changing waterfall structures are others. We'll use all the tools in the toolkit over time to achieve the deleveraging that we need. Each agreement is different and the specifics are obviously confidential but we believe we've addressed the potential for credit marks, especially on our hospitality assets as Steve mentioned, and developed the further flexibility that we need during the heavily COVID-19 impacted period. I'll just go back to the beginning, the starting point for us, just in terms of context for these agreements, which is in the context of our pure-play senior loan portfolio, Blackstone's relationships with both our borrowers and the banks, and it's a very healthy context and we're happy to address the concerns of our banks in that context. We feel that the agreements reflect the alignment of interests that we have with them in terms of managing through this COVID-19 impacted period. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 24 D. Harter Thanks Doug. Just following up on that, when you say changing waterfalls, does that change how the cash flow as loan repayments or interest payments receive, comes back to you and I guess just how does that factor into your quarterly cash flow? Just to make sure I understood your comments. D. Armer In terms of deleveraging, I would think about that more with regard to principal payments than interest payments. But, there is a whole array of options in terms of achieving that deleveraging. That is one of them, but we have a bunch of tools in the toolkit. I think our cash flow going forward is going to continue to reflect the fact that we have a very large scale portfolio of performing first mortgage loans that are generally speaking current pay loans. D. Harter Thank you Doug. Coordinator The next question is coming from Arren Cyganovich. Please proceed. You're live in the call. A. Cyganovich Thanks. I was hoping we could talk a little bit about the decision to move the hospitality assets to category four in your risk rating and I believe it's listed at high risk, potential for loss. I get that, Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 25 completely understand it. The bulk of those have LTVs that are 70% and below, and more like 65%. It would take a pretty dramatic decline in those hotel asset values to really get into your loans. Maybe you could just talk a little bit about is there actual potential for loss there. Is it just because we have no idea what the values of these are going to be in 18 months? What are some of the sponsors doing to help alleviate the risk there? K. Keenan It's Katie. To your point, we continue to feel very good about the quality of our portfolio, the assets, and our sponsors. And, we are starting from a very low leverage point on these assets. But, we're mindful and cognizant that this is a very challenging environment and as a result we thought it was prudent to downgrade these loans based on the operational impact of COVID-19, particularly on our hospitality assets, which are right now experiencing disruption in cash flows. So, it's really a reflection of our prudence and uncertainty about exactly what the overall timing is going to be of the recovery of these assets. But, the loans continue to perform. They have strong well- capitalized sponsors. They started at low leverage points, so to Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 26 your point, there would have to be some very significant declines in value to actually impact the par balance of our loans. But, with all that said, we just felt it was appropriate to move them to four rating in view of the current disruption and the possibility of an elongated recovery. A. Cyganovich Thanks. In these conversations you're having with the sponsors, are they showing a willingness to put in additional equity-I don't even understand how that works from a structural perspective. Do they have special entities where they can add additional equity to the property? I'm just trying to understand how that would work. K. Keenan Yes, I would say, all of our sponsors, and as I'm sure you can imagine, we're in very frequent, close dialog with our sponsors on our hospitality assets, as well as our overall portfolio; they continue to reiterate their intention and their ability to support these assets. These are good assets with business plans that they believe will still be viable, just prolonged or pushed back through the period of disruption. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 27 Because we've always been very focused on lending to large, well- capitalized sponsors, generally large private equity funds, they have the liquidity to invest additional capital in these assets in order to carry them. So, what that would look like would be contributing additional equity to the properties, to the borrowers to provide for the ability for cash flows to carry through the period of disruption and get the assets to the other side so they can resume implementing their business plans. A. Cyganovich Thank you. Coordinator The next question is coming from Jade Rahmani. Please proceed. J. Rahmani Thank you very much. Glad to hear from everyone. In terms of the hotel loans, the slides note $1.2 billion of outstanding credit facility borrowings. Would you expect 10% to 20% pay downs to occur on those borrowings over the next one to two quarters in order to deleverage that financing? D. Armer Hi, Jade, it's Doug. I'd reiterate my previous comments in terms of that deleveraging. The specifics are different for each bank, and it's in the context of cross-collateralized portfolios that involve a Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 28 significant portion, obviously, the vast majority that are not hospitality assets. And so, we wouldn't quantify the deleveraging in those terms. But we would say that we do feel like we've addressed, in the context of our relationships with these banks, the potential credit mark issues on the hospitality assets in particular with these agreements. J. Rahmani Okay. The $1.6 billion of unencumbered assets, could you please describe what that pool consists of? I mean, when I look at the balance sheet and make an estimation myself, I come up with a much lower number, somewhere around about $200 million, so I found that somewhat surprising. I just wanted to ask about that. D. Armer Jade, it's Doug again. That's a good point. That $1.6 billion of unencumbered assets reflects a couple of different categories of loans. There are some currently unfinanced first mortgages and there are also different positions, retained security interests relative to our CLO transactions and SASB CMBS transactions and other structured interest in our first mortgage portfolio that make up the balance of that. There's also, by the way, a significant amount of cash on the balance sheet that's not included in that number but it's also part of our unencumbered asset package, so to Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 29 speak, if you think about it from the perspective of the subordinate and corporate debt in our capital structure. J. Rahmani Thanks. Coordinator The next question is coming Steven Laws. Please go ahead. You're live in the call. S. Laws Thank you. Good morning. To follow up on Steve Delaney's comments, I appreciate the comments around the repayments and then the slowdown there. Can you talk about the unfunded commitments a little bit, the expected drawdown on that and then how you expect that to be on a net basis relative to the repayments? S. Plavin Hi, Steven, this is Steve. Historically our repayments, the impact of our repayments has far exceeded the equity requirements associated with our future fundings. The future fundings are connected to loans that we've previously made that are very strong assets like all the others in our portfolio. And, we fund the future fundings related to the progress of construction, but a big component of it relates to good news. So, as properties realize Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 30 additional leasing, we cover the costs of leasing commissions and tenant improvements. And so a lot of this future funding is value- add. It increases the value of the underlying real estate and it improves our loan to value ratio. The magnitude of the future fundings is well handled by our liquidity, both our existing liquidity and the repayments that we reasonably expect to get over time and also any alternative sources of liquidity that we might feel compelled to tap in any kind of an environment where perhaps repayments are slowed relative to historic levels. But, we feel very good about our ability to meet those and also again the impact of those advances tends to be very positive on the real estate. S. Laws Great. Appreciate the color on that. As a follow-up, any additional disclosure or comments you can provide around the LIBOR floors? I think at quarter end, LIBOR was down around 60 basis points I believe. So, where we should we think about a weighted average LIBOR floor? How do we think about the impact or benefit of those floors that have been realized in the last month? Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 31 D. Armer It's Doug. I'll take that one. I think the important point to consider in thinking about those LIBOR floors-and they are significantly in the money and did contribute significantly to our earnings in the first quarter, they'll contribute more significantly in the second quarter given where LIBOR is today. But, the important point to keep in mind there is that it's not the weighted average strike price of the floors that matter so much but the difference between those strike prices and the corresponding floors or absence of floors in our financing. So, we're able to lever the benefit of that income into our bottom line and we do expect it to be a continued significant contributor to our Core Earnings on a go-forward basis. S. Laws Great. Appreciate the update. Everyone take care. Coordinator The next question is coming from George Bahamondes. Please proceed. You're live in the call. G. Bahamondes Hi, good morning. Are you able to give us a sense of how many borrowers, or roughly the percentage of the portfolio that have Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 32 asked for interest deferral, forbearance, or other loan modifications? K. Keenan Sure, George. To address that directly, of our overall portfolio we have 20 loans that we're currently talking about various types of modifications. But, less than half of that is around interest deferral. And, I think the important point to keep in mind, as we mentioned earlier, is we are talking about interest deferral, we're not talking about interest relief. And we're also pairing those conversations with additional equity coming in for the deals that are most impacted by COVID-19. We view that overall as a positive because it increases the level of commitment of our sponsors, which is already quite substantial to these assets, but continues to increase it over time and reflects their desire to continue to support the assets. G. Bahamondes Great. Thank you for that color, Katie. Just a follow up on prepared remarks, you had referenced a repayment amount for the month of April. Can you just repeat that number? T. Marone Sure, it was $178 million. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 33 G. Bahamondes Great. Thank you so much. Coordinator Our final question comes from the line of Derek Hewett. Please proceed. You're live in the call. D. Hewett Good morning, everyone. In light of the challenging backdrop and wanting to increase liquidity, could you remind us of the dividend policy since dividend coverage relative to Core Earnings has tightened? S. Plavin Sure. I would just say generally that delivering income to shareholders is always a top priority for us. We just paid the Q1 dividend. It's only been about two weeks ago. And after that payment, we still had over $800 million of liquidity. The next dividend discussion that we'll have with the board will be in June regarding the Q2 dividend. And, we'll make a determination based upon the facts and circumstances at the time. But our dividend policy and our goals remain that it's a very significant priority and objective for us to continue to provide income to shareholders. That hasn't changed. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 34 D. Hewett Okay. And then my follow-up is should we continue to expect management fees to be paid in stock? S. Plavin I think it will be a quarter by quarter decision on the part of Blackstone. A great gesture of support and alignment by Blackstone to agree to take its fees in stock rather than in cash, a nice contribution to our liquidity but more of a statement of alignment and commitment to the BXMT business. It's something that we'll discuss with Blackstone in future quarters and we'll take it quarter by quarter. Again, what I think you should take away from that is just the important and significant statement that Blackstone has made in terms of their belief and their commitment to BXMT. G. Hewitt Great. Thank you. S. Plavin Thanks for your questions. Coordinator Now I would like to hand the call back to Weston Tucker for closing remarks. Final Transcript Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc.: 1Q 2020 Earnings Call April 29, 2020/10:00 a.m. ET Page 35 W. Tucker Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this morning. Please reach out to me after this call with any follow-ups. Coordinator Thank you so much, everyone. That concludes your conference call for today. You may now disconnect. Thank you for joining and enjoy the rest of your day. [END OF CALL] Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:23:00 UTC 0 Latest news on BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, 06:24p BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : BXMT 1Q 2020 Earnings Transcript PU 04/28 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/28 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : BXMT 1Q 2020 Earnings Presentation PU 04/28 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO.. AQ 04/28 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,.. AQ 03/30 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/19 Mortgage REITs Dip Lower Amid Financing Challenges DJ 02/26 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : BXMT Transcript 4Q 2019 PU 02/12 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for.. AQ 02/11 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ