Blackstone Resources: Better Batteries Power the Electric Motor Revival

The advantages of using electric motors to propel vehicles was
recognised very early on by automotive innovators. In 1900 – the dawn of
the automotive era – nearly a third of all cars on US roads were
electric but wind forward to 2017 and just a little more than one
percent of all cars sold were plug-in.
In the first era of the automotive age, the internal combustion engine
was the clear winner and helped support the growth of the oil industry.
But now it is obvious that the electric motor with all its advantages
over the combustion engine is going to become the primary power source
over the coming decades.
This change has been made possible because of improvements in battery
technology. These improvements have already helped transform mobile
computing and communications devices, but to do likewise in the
automotive sector is going to require a many-orders-of-magnitude
increase in global battery storage.
Potential demand for large scale battery energy storage does not stop
with cars but is also set to transform our electrical power distribution
both on the large and small scales. To meet this demand, existing
companies and newcomers alike are racing to increase production capacity
and improve and revolutionise battery technology. As with any rapidly
changing market, there will be companies that prosper and others that
fall by the wayside. What is no doubt is that even with major
improvements in efficiency in terms of raw material used, when it comes
producing better batteries, demand for the elements required is going to
increase dramatically.
Ulrich Ernst is the President of the Board and the Chief Operating
Executive of Blackstone Resources AG. The company’s mining routes were
established in 1995 and, since 2014, the company has been operated as
Blackstone Resources AG, Baar, Switzerland. (HP www.blackstoneresources.ch)
In July 2018 Blackstone Resources became public at the Swiss Stock
Exchange SIX Zürich symbol BLS, at STU, FR, BEB with the symbol 4BR.
Ernst has created a company that is not dependent on the battery
technology that wins out. The mix of metals used in batteries may well
change in the years ahead, but with the growth in demand as the world
electrifies it is certainly the case that provided the portfolio of
battery metal is diversified, the final mix doesn’t matter.
Ernst believes that investing in the raw materials required to deliver
electrification matters more than investing in manufactures producing
the cars. Blackstone resources are investing in the whole cycle of
metals (cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese and molybdenum) and graphite,
the exploration and extraction, refining and electrode manufacture. To
Ernst, it is all about the batteries: he shares the vision that one day
in the none-to-distant future all cars will run in electricity and
renewable energy will become sustainable and available in abundance.
However, the company Ernst leads also realises that part of the solution
is to encourage and nurture technological advances in rechargeable
batteries and ensure that batteries can be cost-effectively recycled.
Developing new battery technology has become part of Blackstone
Resource’s portfolio along with efforts to create an international
standard. Through its technology research, Blackstone Resources has
developed an international battery code system that identifies battery
metal-mix, the chemistry and technology used within various rechargeable
batteries. This system is known as the Blackstone Battery Codes (BBC)
system. Although initially developed for internal use to improve
efficiency, in 2018 the company took the decision to make the coding
system open source.
Batteries are going to be at the very core of the changes that will take
place over the next few decades and – as with the early automotive
industry dependence on the oil industry’s ability to extract oil – the
battery industry will depend on the extraction of the metals required to
produce the batteries. It looks likely that global car production of
electric cars a decade from now will be back to the levels in 1900, with
a third of new cars being electric. And no one should be surprised if in
just 20 years, the ratio of combustion engine vehicles to electric
vehicle production has completely reversed with just one or two percent
of the global total having combustion engines. Ernst is working hard to
ensure that this company is set to take advantage of all such
developments.
