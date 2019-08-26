Log in
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG

(BLS)
News 


Blackstone Resources : enters joint venture for nickel with Indonesian partner

0
08/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) (“Blackstone”) is pleased to announce that it has entered a strategic alliance with a well-respected national partner on joint venture basis in Indonesia. The agreement is an important element of Blackstone’s broader strategy to expand its presence in the global battery materials market and establish long-term cooperation with leading battery manufacturers worldwide.

The partnership will initially involve exporting ore, concentrates and refined products of nickel, copper and other technology metals. Export licenses have been secured to initially export nickel ore, one of the main raw material and increasingly important for batteries, stainless steel and alloys. This will progress to non-ore products later this year.

This is yet another example of Blackstone leveraging its strategic network or partners to further extend its influence in the battery metal market. This is a great achievement for the company, which Blackstone believe will deliver tangible benefits in the future.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/about-us/disclaimer-press-release/


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Ernst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hingst Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Mark Vogel Chief Financial Officer
Ingo Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Kim Ludvigsen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG-70.99%47
BHP GROUP LTD3.48%107 800
BHP GROUP PLC1.74%107 800
RIO TINTO LIMITED8.32%81 661
RIO TINTO PLC5.21%81 661
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.65%28 238
