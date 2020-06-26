Blackstone Resources : reaffirmed BUY rating CHF 2.61 by AlphaValue

Log in
06/26/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that AlphaValue has reaffirmed its BUY recommendation for Blackstone Resources, which the company received in January 2020.

AlphaValue has applied a target price of CHF 2.61 per share to its latest BUY recommendation. This reflects the economic backdrop created by the recent Coronavirus pandemic. It also incorporates the successful sale of Blackstone’s exploration interests in Norway for CHF 22 million.

A number of observations were made in its recent update. The Coronavirus pandemic has given Blackstone Resources valuable time to develop scalable and energy-efficient batteries. It also noted that the materially lower battery prices for key battery metals, could provide Blackstone Resources with a level playing field versus larger investors. It also noted that Blackstone can benefit from the panic-driven gold price through its Peruvian gold mill as cash flows are expected in the near future.

AlphaValue is an independent equity research house that covers over 470 European stocks, split between 32 seasoned analysts. The report is readily downloadable from Blackstone Resources’ website and can be accessed here. It can also be found on AlphaValue’s website or on Bloomberg’s research portal.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch.

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/about-us/disclaimer-press-release/


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,02  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 5,31 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net Debt 2019 28,4 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,52x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3 274x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG
Duration : Period :
Blackstone Resources AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ulrich Ernst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hingst Chief Operating Officer
Marco Dazzi Chief Financial Officer
Ingo Meyer Chief Technology Officer
Ronald Gröflin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKSTONE RESOURCES AG-21.47%33
BHP GROUP-9.94%113 900
RIO TINTO PLC0.61%94 746
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.24%28 211
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.37%17 910
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC28.87%9 018
