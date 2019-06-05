Allied Esports :' PlayTime™ With KittyPlays Set to Return June 21

Episode Two of the Popular Esports Variety Series to Feature Streamer DrLupo and Minnesota Twins Pitcher Trevor May (VIDEO)

Allied Esports today announced that the second episode of its original series, PlayTime™ with KittyPlays, will take place on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The show will be streamed live from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on Allied Esports’ Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/alliedesports, and simulcast on Twitch.tv/kittyplays.

Hosted by popular streamer, Fortnite caster, content creator and competitive esports player Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela (@KittyPlays), episode two of PlayTime with KittyPlays will feature streamer and caster Ben “DrLupo” Lupo, who will join Michaela via live drop-in to talk about the latest headlines in gaming and pop culture and play with the live studio audience in creative gameplay modes in Fortnite. Lupo will also host the live stream on his Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/drlupo.

Lupo, who burst onto the streaming scene in 2017, is one of the most prominent online gaming personalities in the world with a total of more than 10 million followers across his broadcast and social channels. Lupo is also a recognized Fortnite caster and is slated to cast the $30 million Fortnite World Cup Finals in July.

The show will also include a pre-recorded interview with Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May (@IamTrevorMay), who is also in Lupo’s regular rotation of gameplay partners on Twitch, and a gameplay segment with two of his teammates, Blake Parker and Tyler Duffey, featuring hit multiplayer party game Gang Beasts.

A well-known streamer and content creator for Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity), May is deeply passionate about gaming and esports and spoke at length on a number of topics with Michaela, including: his relationships with popular streamers like DrLupo, Ninja and TimTheTatman; the growing crossover between traditional sports and esports; dealing with trolls on the baseball field and online; video games in the locker room; the future of esports analytics; why the battle royale format is so attractive to professional athletes; and how gaming and streaming helped him recover from Tommy John surgery.

“I made the effort to do something that I wouldn't be able to do if I were playing baseball. I got into Twitch,” said May. “I went more or less full time. As close to full time as I could have gone…and things took off a little last season. It was a lot of fun. I wouldn't trade that for anything, it was great.”

Fans that would like to attend and participate in the live studio audience experience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas can register at hyperxesalv.com/playtime. Non-participant, viewing-only seats are also available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 5 p.m. Pacific.

On the previous episode of PlayTime with KittyPlays, Michaela welcomed Ali “Myth” Kabbani (@TSM_Myth) to HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas where the two discussed his iconic fall damage meme, the messiest member of the TSM house, how creating women-only pro teams is counterintuitive to esports, and his ultimate dream of becoming a farmer.

The episode also included video drop-ins from Imane “Pokimane” Anys (@pokimanelol) and Timothy "Bizzle" Miller (@Ghost_Bizzle), and an interview with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield). Visit YouTube.com/AlliedEsports for select segments and highlights from the show.

PlayTime with KittyPlays is a live esports variety show streamed in front of a studio audience at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas. Each episode includes live conversations with popular gaming personalities, interviews and gameplay segments with professional athletes, surprise remote drop-ins by influencers, and gameplay with audience members. PlayTime with KittyPlays is produced by Allied Esports with Michaela serving as co-executive producer.

Fans can follow @AlliedEsports and @KittyPlays and visit hyperxesalv.com/playtime for the latest news and additional information about PlayTime with KittyPlays.

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports’ locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas; HyperX Esports Truck “Big Meta”; Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s Esports Truck “Big Betty” and Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports and its global network of properties, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

