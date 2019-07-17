Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. : Announces Intention to Further Adjourn Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination

-- Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to Proposed Business Combination to be Announced at Later Time

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC), a public acquisition vehicle (“Black Ridge”), today announced that it intends to further adjourn its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) relating to its proposed business combination with Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour. The adjournment will allow BRAC more time to complete the conditions necessary to consummate the proposed business combination. The new date for the Special Meeting will be announced at a later time.

As previously announced, Black Ridge entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which Black Ridge will acquire Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour. The parties expect the proposed transactions to be consummated shortly after the Special Meeting is held and completed.

The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for June 28, 2019 and adjourned until July 22, 2019. The record date for determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting, including at all adjournments thereof, remains June 10, 2019.

Stockholders with questions concerning the transaction and Special Meeting can contact BRAC’s proxy solicitor at the following:

Morrow Sodali LLP

70 West Avenue

Stamford CT 06902

Tel: (800) 662-5200 or banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400

Email: BRAC.info@morrowsodali.com

About Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCQB: ANFC) for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

