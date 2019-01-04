Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. : Issues Statement on Previously Announced Transaction to Form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (“Black Ridge”) (NASDAQ: BRAC (Common
Stock), BRACU, BRACW, BRACR) today issued the following statement from
its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth T. DeCubellis,
regarding its previously announced transaction to acquire certain assets
from Ourgame International Holdings Ltd. (“Ourgame”):
“On December 19, 2018, we announced a definitive agreement whereby Black
Ridge will acquire Ourgame’s global esports entertainment assets,
including Allied Esports International, Inc. and WPT Enterprises, Inc.
Since our initial announcement, we have received questions from various
stockholders as to the status of Black Ridge prior to the consummation
of the proposed transaction. We therefore wish to advise investors that
until the transaction closes, Black Ridge will remain a separate public
company and its common stock will continue to be listed on the NASDAQ
Capital Market under the ticker symbol ‘BRAC.’ At the closing of the
transaction, assuming the applicable closing conditions are met, Black
Ridge is expected to be renamed Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. and
its common stock is expected to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under
the new ticker symbol ‘AESE.’ At such time, to the extent Black Ridge
public shareholders do not exercise their redemption rights, their
shares of Black Ridge will remain outstanding but will then trade under
the new symbol going forward.”
About Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company
sponsored by Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCQB: ANFC) for the purpose
of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock
purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or
more businesses or assets. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its
initial public offering in October 2017, raising $138 million in cash
proceeds.
About Ourgame International Holdings Ltd.
Ourgame International Holdings Ltd. is a leading mind sports
entertainment company with products, operations and investments across
card and board games, mind sports and esports in China and globally. The
Company is a pioneer of online card and board games in China, offering
more than 200 online games, and is an industry leader in integrated
online and offline platforms, reaching more than 700 million total
users. Ourgame acquired the World Poker Tour, a premiere gaming
entertainment company, in 2015 and has since significantly expanded its
operations. Ourgame has developed its esports business through its
Allied Esports subsidiary with arenas and operations in China, the
United States and Europe. Ourgame is listed in the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange main board with a stock code of 06899.
About Allied Esports International, Inc.
Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global
network of dedicated esports properties and content production
facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via
integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve
as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs.
Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK: 899),
owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®.
Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied
Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program
available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the
world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the
top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX
Esports Arena Las Vegas, Esports Arena Orange County, Esports Arena
Oakland and Esports Truck “Big Meta”; Europe’s ELC Gaming Esports Truck
“Big Betty” and Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng
Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng
Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng
Dianjing LGD Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th
property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne,
Australia in 2019.
About WPT Enterprises, Inc. (World Poker Tour)
WPT Enterprises, Inc. is the creator of the World Poker Tour® (WPT®) –
the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment
with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online and
mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited
the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show
based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast
globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently
producing its 17th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in
the United States. Season XVII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com.
ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access
to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 35
states across the United States with innovative features and
state-of-the-art creative elements inspired by WPT’s 16 years of
experience in gaming entertainment. WPT also participates in strategic
brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. WPT
Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
This communication relates to a proposed business combination (the
“Proposed Transaction”) between Black Ridge and Ourgame and may be
deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Proposed
Transaction. The Proposed Transaction will be submitted to the
stockholders of Black Ridge and Ourgame for their approval. In
connection with the Black Ridge stockholder vote on the Proposed
Transaction, Black Ridge intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement
on Schedule 14A. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy
statement that Black Ridge will file with the SEC or any other documents
that Black Ridge may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in
connection with the Proposed Transaction. When completed, Black Ridge
will mail a definitive proxy statement to its stockholders in connection
with Black Ridge’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting of
Black Ridge stockholders to be held to approve the Proposed Transaction.
This presentation does not contain all the information that should be
considered concerning the Proposed Transaction, including relevant risk
factors that may be included in the proxy statement. It is not intended
to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision
in respect to the Proposed Transaction. Black Ridge stockholders and
other interested persons are advised to read, when available, Black
Ridge’s preliminary proxy statement, the amendments thereto, and the
definitive proxy statement, as these materials will contain important
information about the Proposed Transaction. A copy of the definitive
proxy statement will be sent when available to all stockholders of
record of Black Ridge seeking the required stockholder approvals.
Investors and stockholders can obtain free copies of the preliminary
proxy statement once it is available and other documents filed with the
SEC by Black Ridge through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
In addition, investors and stockholders can obtain free copies of the
preliminary proxy statement once it is available from Black Ridge by
accessing Black Ridge’s website at www.blackridgeacq.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may relate to the Proposed Transaction and
any other statements relating to future results, strategy and plans of
Black Ridge and Ourgame (including certain projections and business
trends, and statements which may be identified by the use of the words
“plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”,
“budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”,
“anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of
such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results
“may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”,
“occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the
opinions and estimates of management of Black Ridge or Ourgame, as the
case may be, as of the date such statements are made, and they are
subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other
factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity,
performance or achievements to be materially different from those
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Ourgame,
these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, its
revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions,
industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the
business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business
strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its
dependence on key personnel. For Black Ridge, factors include, but are
not limited to, the successful combination of Black Ridge with Ourgame’s
business, amount of redemptions, the ability to retain key personnel and
the ability to achieve stockholder and regulatory approvals and to
successfully close the Proposed Transaction. Additional information on
these and other factors that may cause actual results and Black Ridge’s
performance to differ materially is included in Black Ridge’s periodic
reports filed with the SEC, including but not limited to Black Ridge’s
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent Forms
10-Q. Copies may be obtained by contacting Black Ridge or the SEC.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These
forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and
Black Ridge undertakes no obligations to update or revise the
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an
offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or
sell any securities, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or
approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the
Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance
or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of
applicable law.
Participants in Solicitation
Black Ridge and Ourgame, and their respective directors and executive
officers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of
Black Ridge stockholders in respect of the Proposed Transaction.
Information about the directors and executive officers of Black Ridge is
set forth in Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017. Information about the directors and executive officers of Ourgame
and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential
participants, and their direct and indirect interests, by security
holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in Black Ridge’s proxy
statement, when available. Investors may obtain additional information
about the interests of such participants by reading such proxy statement
when it becomes available.
