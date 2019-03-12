Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. : and Allied Esports to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference and at Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC (Common Stock), BRACU,
BRACW, BRACR) and Allied Esports International, Inc. (Allied Esports), a
global esports entertainment company, today announced that executives
Ken DeCubellis and Frank Ng will present at the 31st Annual
ROTH Conference in Orange County, California, on Monday, March 18, at
5:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. PDT) and at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019
Investor Conference in New York on Thursday, March 28, at 8 a.m. EDT.
DeCubellis and Ng will discuss BRAC’s previously announced agreement to
acquire Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises, Inc., from Ourgame
International Holdings Ltd. They also will talk about the growing
esports industry and the company’s strategies for growth.
The presentations will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section
of the BRAC’s website at https://ir.blackridgeacq.com/,
and will be archived and available for 90 days following each event.
Until the transaction closes, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. remains a
separate public company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ
Capital Market under the ticker symbol BRAC.
Investors attending the ROTH Conference will also have the chance to
watch and participate in live video game experiences at the HyperX
Esports Truck, North America’s first mobile esports touring arena, on
Sunday and Monday, March 17-18. Owned and operated by Allied Esports,
the state-of-the-art, 80-foot, 18-wheel, 35-ton semi-trailer unfolds
with a push of a button to become a self-contained mobile arena
featuring a competition stage with full production facilities, a caster
studio, social media center and VIP lounge.
For additional information on the 31st Annual ROTH
Conference, which will be held March 17-19, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna
Niguel hotel in Dana Point, Calif., visit ROTH
Conference.
For additional information on the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor
Conference, visit Sidoti
Conference.
About Allied Esports
Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2019,
Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global
network of dedicated esports properties and content production
facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via
integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve
as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs.
Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899),
owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®.
Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
(NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, and once all applicable shareholder and
regulatory consents have been obtained, and the other conditions to
closing have been satisfied, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to
form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.
Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied
Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program
available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the
world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the
top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX
Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck “Big Meta,” Esports Arena
Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s HyperX Esports Truck
“Big Betty” and HyperX Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng
Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng
Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng
Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property
Network’s 12th property, developed by Fortress Esports, is expected to
open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied
Esports visit AlliedEsports.gg
and follow @AlliedEsports.
About Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company
sponsored by Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCQB: ANFC) for the purpose
of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock
purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or
more businesses or assets. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its
initial public offering in October 2017, raising $138 million in cash
proceeds.
