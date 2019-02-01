Blancco Technology : Change of Registered Office

1 February 2019
BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Blancco Technology Group Plc (AIM: BLTG), announces that its registered office has changed to
Unit 6b, Vantage Park, Washingley Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 6SR.
Enquiries:
Blancco Technology Group Plc +44 (0) 20 3657 7000
Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer
Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer
Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Nick Prowting
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance
Charles Leigh Pemberton, Corporate Broking
Tulchan Communications +44 (0) 20 7353 4200
James Macey White
About Blancco
Blancco Technology Group plc, is a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. For more information, please visit www.blancco.com
Disclaimer
Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 15:43:04 UTC