BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC    RGS   GB00B06GNN57

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC (RGS)
News

Blancco Technology : Change of Registered Office

02/01/2019 | 10:44am EST

1 February 2019

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Blancco Technology Group Plc (AIM: BLTG), announces that its registered office has changed to

Unit 6b, Vantage Park, Washingley Road, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire PE29 6SR.

Enquiries:

Blancco Technology Group Plc +44 (0) 20 3657 7000

Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Edward Knight

Nick Prowting

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance

Charles Leigh Pemberton, Corporate Broking

Tulchan Communications +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

James Macey White

About Blancco

Blancco Technology Group plc, is a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. For more information, please visit www.blancco.com

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 15:43:04 UTC
