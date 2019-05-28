Blancco Technology : Director's Dealing

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

The Company has been notified that on 24 May 2019 Frank Blin, Non-executive Director, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 150p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Frank Blin holds 37,893 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 0.06% of the issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Frank Blin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: PDMR, NED b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Blancco Technology Group plc b) LEI: 2138008487QKMQTA5428 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00B06GNN57 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 150.00p 10,000 d) Aggregated information: · Aggregated volume: · Price: Single transaction as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 2019-05-24 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)