BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(RGS)
05/28 04:59:29 am
146.95 GBp   +1.34%
Blancco Technology : Director's Dealing

05/28/2019 | 04:44am EDT

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(the 'Company')

Director's Dealing

The Company has been notified that on 24 May 2019 Frank Blin, Non-executive Director, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 150p per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Frank Blin holds 37,893 Ordinary Shares of the Company, representing 0.06% of the issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Frank Blin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

PDMR, NED

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Blancco Technology Group plc

b)

LEI:

2138008487QKMQTA5428

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 2p each GB00B06GNN57

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

150.00p

10,000

d)

Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price:

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

e)

Date of the transaction:

2019-05-24

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

Blancco Technology Group plc

Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer

via Buchanan

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor & Broker)

Edward Knight / Peter Stewart / Nick Prowting

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance

Charles Leigh Pemberton, Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Buchanan Communications Limited

Chris Lane / Stephanie Watson / Catriona Flint

blancco@buchanan.uk.com

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 08:43:10 UTC
