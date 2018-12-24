Blancco Technology : Issue of New Shares

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

('Blancco' or the 'Company')

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Blancco Technology Group plc (AIM: BLTG), a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions, today announces that it has agreed to allot a total of 1,208,373 new fully paid-up ordinary shares of 2p each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to the former management of Tabernus LLC and Tabernus Europe Limited('Tabernus') in settlement of the deferred consideration for the acquisition of Tabernus, as announced on 22 September 2015, and will represent 1.85% of the issued ordinary share capital following the allotment and admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares. This represents final settlement of the consideration for the acquisition of Tabernus by way of the issue of Ordinary Shares at the Company's discretion.

Application will be made for the 1,208,373 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will take place on or around 8 January 2019.

After Admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith existing Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 65,197,639 and the total number of voting rights will also be 65,197,639. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

