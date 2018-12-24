Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blancco Technology Group PLC    RGS   GB00B06GNN57

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC (RGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blancco Technology : Issue of New Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:16am CET

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

('Blancco' or the 'Company')

ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Blancco Technology Group plc (AIM: BLTG), a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions, today announces that it has agreed to allot a total of 1,208,373 new fully paid-up ordinary shares of 2p each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company. The Ordinary Shares will be issued to the former management of Tabernus LLC and Tabernus Europe Limited('Tabernus') in settlement of the deferred consideration for the acquisition of Tabernus, as announced on 22 September 2015, and will represent 1.85% of the issued ordinary share capital following the allotment and admission to trading on AIM of the Ordinary Shares. This represents final settlement of the consideration for the acquisition of Tabernus by way of the issue of Ordinary Shares at the Company's discretion.

Application will be made for the 1,208,373 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will take place on or around 8 January 2019.

After Admission, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passuwith existing Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 65,197,639 and the total number of voting rights will also be 65,197,639. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Blancco Technology Group plc

Via Tulchan Communications

Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt (Nominated Advisor & Broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Edward Knight / Nick Prowting

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance

Charles Leigh Pemberton, Corporate Broking

Tulchan Communications

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

James Macey White / Matt Low / Sophie Duckworth

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 07:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP P
08:16aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Issue of New Shares
PU
11/02BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
09/20BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
08/07BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Secure Data Erasure Solutions Awarded Place on G-Cloud 10
PU
07/24BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Xperien, Blancco team up on data erasure services
AQ
07/13BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : BTG-New Report Reveals Real-World Performance of iOS and An..
AQ
06/18BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Announces New Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics..
PU
02/27BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Q4 2017 Report Reveals that Android Users are Far Slower to..
AQ
2017BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Result of AGM
PU
2017BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Apple's iPhones Prevail Over Android in Smartphone Performa..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 30,0 M
EBIT 2019 2,73 M
Net income 2019 -1,70 M
Debt 2019 2,92 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 117,20
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 69,7 M
Chart BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blancco Technology Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,13  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matt Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Stanley Lawrence Woodward Independent Chairman
Adam Paul Moloney Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frank Blin Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Kevin Skelton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC50.34%88
WORLDPAY INC7.04%22 509
CINTAS CORPORATION2.66%17 100
LG CORP--.--%11 080
INTERTEK GROUP-6.76%9 864
TELEPERFORMANCE13.35%8 893
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.