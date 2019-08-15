Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blancco Technology Group PLC    RGS   GB00B06GNN57

BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC

(RGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Blancco Technology : Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 02:12am EDT

15 August 2019

Blancco Technology Group PLC

Notice of Results

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions, announces that it will report its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 09.00am on Tuesday, 24 September at the office of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.

For further information:

Blancco Technology Group Plc

Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer

via Buchanan

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Edward Knight

Peter Stewart

Nick Prowting

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham

Chris Lane

Stephanie Watson

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

blancco@buchanan.uk.com

About Blancco

Blancco Technology Group plc is a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. For more information, please visit www.blanccotechnologygroup.com.

Disclaimer

Blancco Technology Group plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 06:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP P
02:12aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
07/11BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : to Acquire Inhance Technology
PU
07/11BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : to Acquire Inhance Technology; Full integration of mobile d..
AQ
07/11BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Placing, Acquisition and Trading Update
PU
06/03BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Capital Markets Event
PU
05/28BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Director's Dealing
PU
05/10TARGET : CEOs should be concerned about non-compliant old PCs piling up in stora..
AQ
05/10TARGET : CEOs should be concerned about non-compliant old PCs piling up in stora..
AQ
05/10TARGET : CEOs should be concerned about non-compliant old PCs piling up in stora..
AQ
05/01BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Trading Update and Contract Expansion
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 30,5 M
EBIT 2019 3,43 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 0,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,47x
Capitalization 93,6 M
Chart BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Blancco Technology Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 174,00  GBp
Last Close Price 132,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matt Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Stanley Lawrence Woodward Independent Chairman
Adam Paul Moloney Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frank Blin Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Kevin Skelton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLANCCO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC21.10%113
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 548
CINTAS CORPORATION58.44%27 279
TELEPERFORMANCE35.53%12 403
EDENRED40.30%12 267
INTERTEK GROUP15.83%10 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group