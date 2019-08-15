Blancco Technology : Notice of Results

15 August 2019

Blancco Technology Group PLC

Notice of Results

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions, announces that it will report its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 09.00am on Tuesday, 24 September at the office of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN.

