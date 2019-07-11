Blancco Technology : Placing, Acquisition and Trading Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

11 July 2019

Blancco Technology Group PLC

('Blancco' or the 'Group')

Placing to raise £10 million

Acquisition of Inhance Technology and Consulting Agreement with ZroBlack LLC

Strong trading momentum continues with FY2019 profit ahead of market expectations

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG), a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire YouGetItBack Limited, trading as Inhance Technology ('Inhance'), for a total consideration of €5.25 million (the 'Acquisition').

Blancco has raised £10 million, before expenses, through a placement of 8,000,000 new ordinary shares of 2p each in the capital of the Group at 125p per share (the 'Placing Shares') (the 'Placing'). The net proceeds of the Placing will be used: (i) to fund the cash element (€3.25 million) of the total consideration for the Acquisition, (ii) to refinance US$1.5 million of capital expenditure in relation to the development of certain IP with ZroBlack LLC ('ZroBlack') and (iii) to pay down a proportion of the Group's current indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. Peel Hunt LLP and Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited have acted as joint bookrunners for the Placing (the 'Joint Bookrunners').

The Placing Price represents a discount of 1.96% to the closing middle market price of 127.5 pence per existing ordinary share on 10 July 2019, being the last Business Day before the announcement of the Placing.

Acquisition of Inhance

Inhance was established in 2005 in Cork, Ireland and was initially focused on security tagging software, specifically for mobile handsets. In 2018, following a period of significant Research & Development investment, Inhance launched a mobile diagnostic product. The diagnostic solution is a retail focussed, app-based solution experience that enables consumers to easily establish a trade in value for their handset and complete a trade in transaction without having to visit a retail store.

Inhance has experienced good growth in revenues arising from the diagnostic solution, including winning its largest contract for the product to date in May 2019, which is expected to result in revenues of approximately US$50,000 per month when it is fully implemented by the current calendar year end. The majority of Inhance's sales pipeline is now focused on the diagnostics product. Inhance currently operates without a sales or marketing function and Blancco believes that the combination of Inhance's diagnostic solution with Blancco's sales and marketing team will significantly enhance its growth prospects.

Inhance reported revenue of €1.2 million (FY 2017: €1.4 million) and an operating loss of €1.0 million (FY 2017: loss €1.5 million), for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018. During 2018, the average headcount was 18 (2017: 16). Inhance had net assets of €0.2 million at 31 December 2018.

The Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing to the Group in the first full year of ownership to 30 June 2020.

Inhance is being acquired for a total consideration of €5.25 million, €3.25 million of which is to be satisfied in cash and €2 million of which is to be satisfied through the issue of 1,311,264 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Group (the 'Consideration Shares').

Application has been made for the 8,000,000 Placing Shares and 1,311,264 Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will take place on or around 15 July 2019.

The Placing, the allotment of the Placing Shares and the allotment of the Consideration Shares are being made pursuant to existing authorities to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, which the Directors were given at the Group's Annual General Meeting held on 12 December 2018.

Following Admission, the Placing Shares and Consideration Shares will rank pari passuwith the existing Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 74,508,903 and the total number of voting rights will also be 74,508,903. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Group under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

ZroBlack Consulting Agreement

In April 2019, Blancco entered into a consulting agreement with ZroBlack under which its development team agreed to develop intellectual property ('IP') for Blancco that enables the Group's erasure and diagnostic solutions to reduce significantly the amount of time that it will take to complete diagnostic and erasure processes on a mobile handset (the 'Consulting Agreement').

Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Blancco has paid US$1.5 million to ZroBlack for its development team to work alongside Blancco's developers to further develop this IP and significant progress has already been made. Blancco made this payment from its existing cash resources. In addition, a revenue share arrangement is in place whereby 14.5% of revenue generated from sales to new customers that incorporate the ZroBlack technology will be paid to ZroBlack up until April 2022. It is anticipated that the solution will be made available to customers within three months.

Strategic rationale

Blancco operates in three markets: Mobile, Enterprise and ITAD. The Group holds a market leading position in ITAD and is well positioned to be a leader in the provision of erasure products in the Enterprise market. The Directors believe that the Acquisition and the development of the IP relating to the ZroBlack Consulting Agreement will significantly enhance Blancco's offering specifically to the retail sector within the mobile segment and will provide Blancco with a broad diagnostic and erasure offering. They will also allow diagnostic and erasure processes to complete in the shortest time, a key requirement for many of the Group's current and potential customers. The Directors also believe that the Acquisition and investment in ZroBlack IP will add complementary services and products to the Group's mobile segment and allow the Group to upsell services to shared customers, as well as opening opportunities with new clients.

It is anticipated that the software-based nature of the Inhance solution will enable it to be very quickly integrated within the Blancco offering. Blancco has a sales and marketing presence in over 15 countries around the world that will quickly be able to offer the combined solution to existing and prospective mobile customers and accelerate annual revenue growth. Recent research has estimated that the volume of handsets being traded in will increase from 140 million in 2017 to 290 million in 2022. The value of these handsets is also increasing at a significant rate as the value of brand-new handsets continues to increase.

Current Trading

Further to the trading update issued on 1 May 2019, the Group is pleased to report that trading momentum continues to be positive and that, while revenue remains in line, profit for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 will be ahead of current market consensus. This performance has been achieved through a combination of an improved mix of high growth margin revenues and some delays in the cost impact of investments made in the current financial year. The Group is also pleased to report that cash conversion has been better than expected, notwithstanding the US$1.5 million investment in the ZroBlack agreement, with net cash of approximately £0.1 million as at 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: net debt of £2.7 million).

Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Blancco, commented;

'Blancco is well placed in each of its target markets: Mobile, Enterprise and ITAD. The acquisition of Inhance and the development of the IP relating to the ZroBlack Consulting Agreement provides Blancco with a full suite of products for diagnostic and erasure solutions in the mobile sector and places the Group in a position to cement its position as a market leader.

'We are confident that the initiatives that we have laid out today will make a meaningful contribution to Blancco's future growth, further accelerating rates of revenue and profit growth, over and above those increases that we have announced today and earlier this year.'

For further information:

Blancco Technology Group Plc Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer Adam Moloney, Chief Financial Officer via Buchanan Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner) Edward Knight Jock Maxwell Macdonald Peter Stewart Nick Prowting +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner) Dominic Morley, Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Buchanan Henry Harrison-Topham Chris Lane Stephanie Watson +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 blancco@buchanan.uk.com

About Blancco

Blancco Technology Group plc is a leading global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. For more information, please visit www.blanccotechnologygroup.com.

