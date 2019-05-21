Blaze International : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares); and
Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
2,713,404; and
Up to 105,000,000 Options
Shares; and
Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022.
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Yes.
No, but will rank equally if Options are converted into Shares.
Issued in part consideration for the acquisition of Leonora Project as announced on 5 April 2019 (Acquisition). Further details of the Acquisition are set out in the notice of meeting for the shareholders meeting held on 20 May 2019.
$0.001 per Option
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Issued in part consideration for the Acquisition. Further details of the Acquisition are set out in the notice of meeting for the shareholders meeting held on 20 May 2019.
To be issued pursuant to a non- renounceable entitlement issue of one
option for every two (2) shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date. Further details are set out in the prospectus released on 21 May 2019 (Prospectus).
Is the entity an +eligible entity
Yes.
that has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
The date the security holder
28 November 2018.
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
Number of +securities issued
Nil.
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued
Nil.
with
security
holder
approval
under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued
2,713,404 Shares pursuant to shareholder
with
security
holder
approval
approval obtained on 20 May 2019.
under rule 7.3, or another specific
security holder approval (specify
date of meeting)
Number of +securities issued
Up to 105,000,000 Options exercisable at
under an exception in rule 7.2
$0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022
If +securities issued under rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15-day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining
Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
1. 21 May 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
210,000,000
Fully paid ordinary
shares.
Up to 105,000,000
Options exercisable
at $0.05 each on or
before 31 March
2022.
Number+Class
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
There is currently no dividend policy for the Company.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
Non-renounceable
One (1) Option for every two (2) Shares held by eligible shareholders
Offer of Options to eligible shareholders as at the record date
+Record date to determine 27 May 2019 entitlements
Will holdings on differentNo registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Fractional entitlements will be rounded down
All countries except Australia and New Zealand.
19
Closing date for receipt of
11 June 2019
acceptances or renunciations
Note that this date is indicative only. The Board reserves
the right and may vary key dates subject to compliance
with ASX Listing Rules.
20
Names of any underwriters
N/A
Amount of any underwriting feeN/A or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue Cicero Advisory Services Pty Ltd (ACN 166 321 393)
