Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blaze International Limited    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/20
0.02 AUD   --.--%
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze International : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Blaze International Limited

ABN

15 074 728 019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

  1. Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares); and
  2. Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).

2

3

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. 2,713,404; and
  2. Up to 105,000,000 Options
  1. Shares; and
  2. Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022.

4

5

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

  1. Yes.
  2. No, but will rank equally if Options are converted into Shares.
  1. Issued in part consideration for the acquisition of Leonora Project as announced on 5 April 2019 (Acquisition). Further details of the Acquisition are set out in the notice of meeting for the shareholders meeting held on 20 May 2019.
  2. $0.001 per Option

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  1. Issued in part consideration for the Acquisition. Further details of the Acquisition are set out in the notice of meeting for the shareholders meeting held on 20 May 2019.
  2. To be issued pursuant to a non- renounceable entitlement issue of one
    1. option for every two (2) shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date. Further details are set out in the prospectus released on 21 May 2019 (Prospectus).

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

Yes.

that has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6b

6c

6d

6e

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

The date the security holder

28 November 2018.

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

Number of +securities issued

Nil.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued

Nil.

with

security

holder

approval

under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued

2,713,404 Shares pursuant to shareholder

with

security

holder

approval

approval obtained on 20 May 2019.

under rule 7.3, or another specific

security holder approval (specify

date of meeting)

Number of +securities issued

Up to 105,000,000 Options exercisable at

under an exception in rule 7.2

$0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15-day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

1. 21 May 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

2. On or about 18 June 2019.

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

Note that this date is indicative only. The Board reserves

19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro

the right and may vary key dates subject to compliance

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

with ASX Listing Rules.

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.17

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

210,000,000

Fully paid ordinary

shares.

Up to 105,000,000

Options exercisable

at $0.05 each on or

before 31 March

2022.

Number+Class

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

There is currently no dividend policy for the Company.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No required?

  1. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  2. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  3. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

Non-renounceable

One (1) Option for every two (2) Shares held by eligible shareholders

Offer of Options to eligible shareholders as at the record date

  1. +Record date to determine 27 May 2019 entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different No registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Fractional entitlements will be rounded down

All countries except Australia and New Zealand.

19

Closing date for receipt of

11 June 2019

acceptances or renunciations

Note that this date is indicative only. The Board reserves

the right and may vary key dates subject to compliance

with ASX Listing Rules.

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the issue Cicero Advisory Services Pty Ltd (ACN 166 321 393)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 22:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition
PU
05/20BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
04/30BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - March 2019
PU
04/17BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : BLZ Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change of Share Registry Notification
PU
More news
Chart BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josh Russell Puckridge Non-Executive Chairman
Loren Anne Jones King Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Maciej Rosiewicz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.93%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 773
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP11.50%26 523
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.98%11 334
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.04%7 481
BOLIDEN19.49%6 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About