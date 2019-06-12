Log in
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/06
0.024 AUD   -4.00%
06/11BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Supplementary Prospectus
PU
06/06BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Completion of Auger Geochemical Program
PU
05/30BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Letter to Eligible Shareholders
PU
Blaze International : Appendix 3B

06/12/2019

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Blaze International Limited

ABN

15 074 728 019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  1. - (3) Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).
  1. Up to 92,499,998 Options
  2. Up to 2,500,002 Options
  3. Up to 10,000,000 Options
  1. - (3) Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before
    31 March 2022.
  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  1. - (3) No, but will rank equally if Options are converted into Shares.
  1. $0.001 per Option
  2. $0.0001 per Option
  3. No issue price - issued as a performance linked incentive component in Mr Coxhell's remuneration package to motivate and reward his performance as a director of the Company.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  1. Issued under a placement (Placement). Further details are set out in the prospectus dated 12 June 2019 (Placement Prospectus).
  2. Issued to the lead manager in consideration for services provided in respect of the Placement and the entitlement offer undertaken by the Company. Further details are set out in the Placement Prospectus and the prospectus dated 21 May 2019 (Entitlement Offer Prospectus).
  3. Issued to Simon Coxhell as a performance linked incentive component in his remuneration package to motivate and reward his performance as a director of the Company. Further details are set out in the Placement Prospectus.

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

28 November 2018.

6c

6d

6e

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued Nil. without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued

(1) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May

with

security

holder

approval

2019 (Resolution 3).

under rule 7.3, or another specific

(2) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May

security holder approval (specify

2019 (Resolution 4).

date of meeting)

(3) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May

2019 (Resolution 2).

Number of +securities issued

Nil.

under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15-day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.17

  1. On or about 24 June 2019
  2. On or about 24 June 2019
  3. On or about 14 June 2019

Note that this date is indicative only. The Board reserves the right and may vary key dates subject to compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

210,000,000

Fully paid ordinary

shares.

Up to 105,000,000

Options exercisable at

$0.05 each on or before

31 March 2022.

Note: The Company has

also issued the

Entitlement Offer

Prospectus which may

result in the issue of an

additional 105,000,000

Options.

9

Number+Class

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

There is currently no dividend policy for the Company.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 23:38:01 UTC
