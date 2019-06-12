Blaze International : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
3
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
- (3) Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).
Up to 92,499,998 Options
Up to 2,500,002 Options
Up to 10,000,000 Options
- (3) Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before
31 March 2022.
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
- (3) No, but will rank equally if Options are converted into Shares.
$0.001 per Option
$0.0001 per Option
No issue price - issued as a performance linked incentive component in Mr Coxhell's remuneration package to motivate and reward his performance as a director of the Company.
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Issued under a placement (Placement). Further details are set out in the prospectus dated 12 June 2019 (Placement Prospectus).
Issued to the lead manager in consideration for services provided in respect of the Placement and the entitlement offer undertaken by the Company. Further details are set out in the Placement Prospectus and the prospectus dated 21 May 2019 (Entitlement Offer Prospectus).
Issued to Simon Coxhell as a performance linked incentive component in his remuneration package to motivate and reward his performance as a director of the Company. Further details are set out in the Placement Prospectus.
6a
6b
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
28 November 2018.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
6c
6d
6e
6f
6g
6h
Number of +securities issued Nil. without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued
(1) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May
with
security
holder
approval
2019 (Resolution 3).
under rule 7.3, or another specific
(2) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May
security holder approval (specify
2019 (Resolution 4).
date of meeting)
(3) Shareholder approval obtained on 20 May
2019 (Resolution 2).
Number of +securities issued
Nil.
under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule
N/A
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15-day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.17
On or about 24 June 2019
On or about 24 June 2019
On or about 14 June 2019
Note that this date is indicative only. The Board reserves the right and may vary key dates subject to compliance with ASX Listing Rules.
8
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
210,000,000
Fully paid ordinary
shares.
Up to 105,000,000
Options exercisable at
$0.05 each on or before
31 March 2022.
Note: The Company has
also issued the
Entitlement Offer
Prospectus which may
result in the issue of an
additional 105,000,000
Options.
9
Number+Class
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
There is currently no dividend policy for the Company.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
+Record date to determine entitlements
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Blaze International Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 23:38:01 UTC