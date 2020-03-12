Blaze International : Board Changes

13 March 2020
BOARD CHANGES
Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX.BLZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Wheeler as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.
Mr Wheeler has more than 30 years of Executive Management, Directorship, and Corporate Advisory experience. He is a foundation Director and Partner of Pathways Corporate, a boutique Corporate Advisory firm that undertakes assignments on behalf of family offices, private clients, and ASX listed companies. David has successfully engaged in business projects in the USA, UK, Europe, NZ, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East. David is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and serves on public and private company boards, currently holding a number of Directorships and Advisory positions in Australian ASX listed companies.
The Company advises that Mr Wheeler will formally commence as a director of the Company effective 13 March 2020. Mr Wheeler will receive Non-Executive Chairman fees of $3,000 per month.
Coinciding with David's appointment is the retirement of Mr Josh Puckridge as Executive Chairman. Josh has made a significant contribution to the corporate management of the business during his time as a Director and we wish him well in his future endeavours.
Additionally, Loren King will be replacing Quinton Meyers as Company Secretary, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Quinton for his contribution to the Company during his time as Company Secretary.
For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company,
Mr. Simon Coxhell
Non-Executive Director
Blaze International Limited
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of Entity
|
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (ASX:BLZ)
|
|
|
ABN
|
15 074 728 019
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
DAVID COLIN WHEELER
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
13 MARCH 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of Securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Not Applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3X Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of Entity BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (ASX:BLZ)
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
JOSH RUSSELL PUCKRIDGE
|
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
24
|
SEPTEMBER 2019
|
|
|
|
Date Director ceased to be a Director
|
13
|
MARCH 2020
|
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Number and class of securities
|
Nil
|
|
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder and nature of interest
|
Nil
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
interest.
|
|
Number and class of securities
|
Nil
|
|
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
|
|
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not applicable
|
interest relates
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3X Page 1
