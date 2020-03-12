Log in
Blaze International : Board Changes

03/12/2020 | 07:43pm EDT

13 March 2020

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

BOARD CHANGES

Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX.BLZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Wheeler as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

Mr Wheeler has more than 30 years of Executive Management, Directorship, and Corporate Advisory experience. He is a foundation Director and Partner of Pathways Corporate, a boutique Corporate Advisory firm that undertakes assignments on behalf of family offices, private clients, and ASX listed companies. David has successfully engaged in business projects in the USA, UK, Europe, NZ, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East. David is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and serves on public and private company boards, currently holding a number of Directorships and Advisory positions in Australian ASX listed companies.

The Company advises that Mr Wheeler will formally commence as a director of the Company effective 13 March 2020. Mr Wheeler will receive Non-Executive Chairman fees of $3,000 per month.

Coinciding with David's appointment is the retirement of Mr Josh Puckridge as Executive Chairman. Josh has made a significant contribution to the corporate management of the business during his time as a Director and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

Additionally, Loren King will be replacing Quinton Meyers as Company Secretary, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Quinton for his contribution to the Company during his time as Company Secretary.

For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company,

Mr. Simon Coxhell

Non-Executive Director

Blaze International Limited

Address Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 | Postal Address PO Box 866, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone 08 6489 1600 | Fax 08 6489 1601 | Website www.blazelimited.com.au

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of Entity

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (ASX:BLZ)

ABN

15 074 728 019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

DAVID COLIN WHEELER

Date of appointment

13 MARCH 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of Entity BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (ASX:BLZ)

ABN

15 074 728 019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JOSH RUSSELL PUCKRIDGE

Date of last notice

24

SEPTEMBER 2019

Date Director ceased to be a Director

13

MARCH 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number and class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder and nature of interest

Nil

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Number and class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:42:06 UTC


