Blaze International : Board Changes

13 March 2020

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

BOARD CHANGES

Blaze International Limited (Blaze) (Company) (ASX.BLZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Wheeler as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company.

Mr Wheeler has more than 30 years of Executive Management, Directorship, and Corporate Advisory experience. He is a foundation Director and Partner of Pathways Corporate, a boutique Corporate Advisory firm that undertakes assignments on behalf of family offices, private clients, and ASX listed companies. David has successfully engaged in business projects in the USA, UK, Europe, NZ, China, Malaysia, Singapore and the Middle East. David is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and serves on public and private company boards, currently holding a number of Directorships and Advisory positions in Australian ASX listed companies.

The Company advises that Mr Wheeler will formally commence as a director of the Company effective 13 March 2020. Mr Wheeler will receive Non-Executive Chairman fees of $3,000 per month.

Coinciding with David's appointment is the retirement of Mr Josh Puckridge as Executive Chairman. Josh has made a significant contribution to the corporate management of the business during his time as a Director and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

Additionally, Loren King will be replacing Quinton Meyers as Company Secretary, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Quinton for his contribution to the Company during his time as Company Secretary.

For, and on behalf of, the Board of the Company,

Mr. Simon Coxhell

Non-Executive Director

Blaze International Limited