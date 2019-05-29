Blaze International : Change in Substantial Holding

The previous notice was given to the company on

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 15,125,000 11.91% 17,863,573 8.51%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are

as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class and number of Person's given in relation change interest changed change (6) securities affected votes affected to change (7) 02/02/2018 GREAT SOUTHERN Dilution Nil Nil -4.61% FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD Various GREAT SOUTHERN Purchase $54,771.46 2,738,573 Fully Paid 1.21% FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD Ordinary Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of Person entitled to be Nature of Class and Person's securities registered as holder (8) relevant number of votes interest (6) securities GREAT SOUTHERN GREAT SOUTHERN GREAT SOUTHERN Purchase 17,863,573 8.51% FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9 ) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: