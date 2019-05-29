Blaze International : Change in Substantial Holding

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
ACN/ARSN
|
074
|
728
|
019
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
|
Name
|
GREAT SOUTHERN FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
002
|
039
|
536
|
|
|
|
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous
|
notice
|
Present notice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person's votes
|
|
Voting power (5)
|
Person's votes
|
Voting power (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
15,125,000
|
|
11.91%
|
17,863,573
|
8.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are
as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose relevant
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
given in relation
|
change
|
interest changed
|
change (6)
|
securities affected
|
votes affected
|
to change (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/02/2018
|
GREAT SOUTHERN
|
Dilution
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
-4.61%
|
FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Various
|
GREAT SOUTHERN
|
Purchase
|
$54,771.46
|
2,738,573 Fully Paid
|
1.21%
|
FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Registered holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of
|
Class and
|
Person's
|
|
securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
relevant
|
number of
|
votes
|
|
|
|
interest (6)
|
securities
|
|
GREAT SOUTHERN
|
GREAT SOUTHERN
|
GREAT SOUTHERN
|
Purchase
|
17,863,573
|
8.51%
|
FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9 ) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|