BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/28
0.018 AUD   -10.00%
Blaze International : Change in Substantial Holding

05/29/2019

604 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

074

728

019

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

GREAT SOUTHERN FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

002

039

536

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

30/05/2019

05/10/2017

05/10/2017

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substan tial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous

notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

15,125,000

11.91%

17,863,573

8.51%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are

as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

given in relation

change

interest changed

change (6)

securities affected

votes affected

to change (7)

02/02/2018

GREAT SOUTHERN

Dilution

Nil

Nil

-4.61%

FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

Various

GREAT SOUTHERN

Purchase

$54,771.46

2,738,573 Fully Paid

1.21%

FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

Ordinary Shares

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of

Class and

Person's

securities

registered as holder (8)

relevant

number of

votes

interest (6)

securities

GREAT SOUTHERN

GREAT SOUTHERN

GREAT SOUTHERN

Purchase

17,863,573

8.51%

FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9 ) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

604 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

GREAT SOUTHERN FLOUR MILLS PTY LTD

PO BOX

732

SUBIACO PO WA 6904

Signature

print name Mathew Walker

capacity

Director

sign here

date

30/05/2019

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:03:02 UTC
