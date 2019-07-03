Blaze International : Closure of Shortfall Placement & Appendix 3B

3 July 2019

CLOSURE OF SHORTFALL PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) (the Company) is pleased to announce the closure of the placement of all remaining shortfall securities (Shortfall), being 28,063,024 options exercisable at $0.05 per option on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).

The Shortfall was fully subscribed, pursuant to the non-renounceable entitlement issue (Entitlement Issue) announced with the ASX on 22 May 2019.

