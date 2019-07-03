Log in
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/02
0.02 AUD   -4.76%
05:48aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Closure of Shortfall Placement & Appendix 3B
PU
06/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Closure of Option Placement and Appendix 3B
PU
06/14BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notification of Under Subscriptions
PU
Blaze International : Closure of Shortfall Placement & Appendix 3B

07/03/2019

3 July 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

CLOSURE OF SHORTFALL PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) (the Company) is pleased to announce the closure of the placement of all remaining shortfall securities (Shortfall), being 28,063,024 options exercisable at $0.05 per option on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).

The Shortfall was fully subscribed, pursuant to the non-renounceable entitlement issue (Entitlement Issue) announced with the ASX on 22 May 2019.

For, and on behalf of, the board of the Company,

Blaze International Limited

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600 info@blazelimited.com.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

-END-

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Blaze International Limited

ABN

15 074 728 019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).

28,063,024 Options

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Yes - the options rank equally with the existing class of quoted options. On exercise of the Options, fully paid ordinary shares issued will rank equally with existing quoted fully paid ordinary shares currently on issue.

5

Issue price or consideration

$0.001 per Option

6

Purpose of the issue

Issued to applicants under the Shortfall pursuant

(If issued as consideration for the

to the Entitlement Issue Prospectus dated 21 May

acquisition of assets, clearly

2019 (Entitlement Issue).

identify those assets)

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

28 November 2018.

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

Nil.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+securities

6d

Number

of

issued

Nil.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

6e

Number of

+securities issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued 28,063,024 Options (Exception 3 to Rule 7.2) under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

3 July 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.17

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

210,000,000

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares.

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

210,000,000

Options exercisable at

$0.05 each on or before

31 March 2022.

Number

+Class

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a There is currently no dividend policy for the

trust, distribution policy) on the Company. increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval Not applicable required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Not applicable

renounceable?

Ratio in which the +securities will

13

Not applicable

be offered

+Class of +securities to which the

14

Not applicable

offer relates

+Record date to determine

15

Not applicable

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Not applicable

Not applicable

19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

Not applicable

21

Amount of any underwriting fee

Not applicable

or commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

Not applicable

23

Fee or commission payable to the

Not applicable

broker to the issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 09:47:05 UTC
