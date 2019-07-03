Blaze International : Closure of Shortfall Placement & Appendix 3B
3 July 2019
CLOSURE OF SHORTFALL PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED
Blaze International Limited (Blazeor theCompany) (ASX:BLZ) (the Company) is pleased to announce the closure of the placement of all remaining shortfall securities (Shortfall), being 28,063,024 options exercisable at $0.05 per option on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).
The Shortfall was fully subscribed, pursuant to the non-renounceable entitlement issue (Entitlement Issue) announced with the ASX on 22 May 2019.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Quoted Options exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022 (Options).
28,063,024 Options
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 31 March 2022.
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Yes - the options rank equally with the existing class of quoted options. On exercise of the Options, fully paid ordinary shares issued will rank equally with existing quoted fully paid ordinary shares currently on issue.
5
Issue price or consideration
$0.001 per Option
6
Purpose of the issue
Issued to applicants under the Shortfall pursuant
(If issued as consideration for the
to the Entitlement Issue Prospectus dated 21 May
acquisition of assets, clearly
2019 (Entitlement Issue).
identify those assets)
6a
6b
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
28 November 2018.
6c
Number
of
+securities
issued
Nil.
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
+securities
6d
Number
of
issued
Nil.
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
Number of
+securities issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued 28,063,024 Options (Exception 3 to Rule 7.2) under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15-day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
7
Calculate the entity's remaining
Listing Rule 7.1 - 31,500,000
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
Listing Rule 7.1A - 21,000,000
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
+Issue dates
3 July 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class
of
all
210,000,000
Fully paid ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
shares.
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
210,000,000
Options exercisable at
$0.05 each on or before
31 March 2022.
Number
+Class
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a There is currently no dividend policy for the
trust, distribution policy) on the Company. increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval Not applicable required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
Not applicable
renounceable?
Ratio in which the +securities will
13
Not applicable
be offered
+Class of +securities to which the
14
Not applicable
offer relates
+Record date to determine
15
Not applicable
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different Not applicable registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Not applicable
Not applicable
19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable acceptances or renunciations
20
Names of any underwriters
Not applicable
21
Amount of any underwriting fee
Not applicable
or commission
22
Names of any brokers to the issue
Not applicable
23
Fee or commission payable to the
Not applicable
broker to the issue
