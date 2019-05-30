Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blaze International Limited    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/28
0.018 AUD   -10.00%
12:34aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Letter to Eligible Shareholders
PU
12:21aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus
PU
05/29BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze International : ENTITLEMENT OFFER - DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:21am EDT

30 May 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

ENTITLEMENT OFFER - DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) wishes to confirm that the Entitlement Issue Prospectus (Prospectus) dated 21 May 2019 has been sent to all eligible shareholders, as per the timetable in the Prospectus.

On 23 May 2019, the Company sent personalised letters to every shareholder of the Company informing them of their eligibility to participate in the entitlement issue. Attached to this announcement as Annexure A and Annexure B are the Letters to Eligible Shareholders and Letters to Ineligible Shareholders, respectively.

For, and on behalf of, the board of the Company,

Blaze International Limited

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600 info@blazelimited.com.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the wor ds such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

-END-

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco W A 6008

PO Box 866 Subiaco W A 6904 66 Subiaco W A 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600

Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

w ww.blazelimited.com.au

ANNEXURE A

23 May 2019

Dear Shareholder

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

As announced on 21 May 2019, Blaze International Limited (ACN 074 728 019) (Blaze or the Company) is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) option (Option) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) held by eligible shareholders registered at the record date at an issue price of $0.001 per Option (Entitlement Offer).

The Company lodged a prospectus for the Entitlement Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 21 May 2019

The funds raised under the Entitlement Offer, being up to $105,000, will provide working capital and future exploration funding for the Company's projects.

The Entitlement Offer is being made to all shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) named on its register of members at 5:00pm (WST) on 27 May 2019, whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.

The Options issued under the Entitlement Offer will be exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 5:00 pm (WST) on 31 March 2022. Shares issued on exercise of the Options will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company already on issue.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on ASX's and Blaze's website. Eligible Shareholders will be mailed a Prospectus together with an Entitlement and Acceptance Form no later than 30 May 2019. Your entitlement will be set out on the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying the Prospectus.

For the purposes of calculating each Eligible Shareholders' entitlement, fractions of entitlements have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of Options.

Actions required of Eligible Shareholders

There are a number of actions Eligible Shareholders may take:

  • You may wish to accept all of your rights to subscribe for Options pursuant to the Prospectus (Entitlement). To take up all or some of your Entitlements you will need to ensure your application money for the Entitlements you wish to take up is received by Automic Share Registry (Share Registry) by no later than 5:00pm (WST) on 11 June 2019, by completing and returning your Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with your cheque, drawn on an Australian bank or bank draft made payable in Australian currency, for the amount indicated on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form or by making a payment by BPAY in accordance with the instructions on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

Address Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 | Postal Address PO Box 866, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone 08 6489 1600 | Fax 08 6489 1601 | Website www.blazelimited.com.au

  • To take up all or some of your Entitlements and apply for shortfall under the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall) you will need to ensure your application money for the Entitlements and the Shortfall you wish to accept in the space provided on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with your cheque, drawn on an Australian bank or bank draft made payable in Australian currency, for the appropriate application monies or by making a payment by BPAY in accordance with the instructions on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form (at $0.001 per Option).
  • You may wish to accept part of your Entitlement. To take up part of your Entitlement you will need to ensure your application money for the Entitlements you wish to take up is received by the Share Registry by no later than 5:00pm (WST) on 11 June 2019, by completing and returning your Entitlement and Acceptance Form by filling in the number of Options you wish to accept in the space provided on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with your cheque, drawn on an Australian bank or bank draft made payable in Australian currency, for the appropriate application monies or by making a payment by BPAY in accordance with the instructions on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form (at $0.001 per Option).
  • You may do nothing. If you choose to do nothing with your Entitlements, you will not be issued any Options.

Key dates for the Entitlement Offer

Event

Date

Announcement of Entitlement Offer

Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC

Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Lodgement of Prospectus & Appendix 3B with ASX

Tuesday, 21 May 2019

Notice sent to Shareholders

Thursday, 23 May 2019

Ex date

Friday, 24 May 2019

Record Date for determining Entitlements

Monday, 27 May 2019

Prospectus despatched to Shareholders & Company

Thursday, 30 May 2019

announces despatch has been completed

Last day to extend Closing Date

Wednesday, 5 June 2019

Closing Date*

Tuesday, 11 June 2019

Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis

Wednesday, 12 June 2019

ASX notified of under subscriptions

Friday, 14 June 2019

Issue date, despatch of holding statements and

Tuesday, 18 June 2019

deferred settlement trading ends

Quotation of Options issued under the Entitlement Offer*

Wednesday, 19 June 2019

Address Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 | Postal Address PO Box 866, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone 08 6489 1600 | Fax 08 6489 1601 | Website www.blazelimited.com.au

*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Options are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

If you have any queries concerning the Entitlement Offer, please contact your financial adviser or Quinton Meyers, Blaze's Company Secretary, on +61 8 6489 1600.

Yours sincerely

Josh Puckridge

Non-Executive Chairman

Address Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 | Postal Address PO Box 866, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone 08 6489 1600 | Fax 08 6489 1601 | Website www.blazelimited.com.au

ANNEXURE B

23 May 2019

Dear Shareholder

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

As announced on 21 May 2019, Blaze International Limited (ACN 074 728 019) (Blaze or the Company) is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) option (Option) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) held by eligible shareholders registered at the record date at an issue price of $0.001 per Option (Entitlement Offer).

The Company lodged a prospectus for the Entitlement Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 21 May 2019.

The funds raised under the Entitlement Offer, being up to $105,000, will provide working capital and future exploration funding for the Company's projects.

The Entitlement Offer is being made to all shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) named on its register of members at 5:00pm (WST) on 27 May 2019, whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.

The Options issued under the Entitlement Offer will be exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 5:00 pm (WST) on 31 March 2022. Shares issued on exercise of the Options will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company already on issue.

Ineligible shareholders

A Shareholder who has a registered address outside Australia and New Zealand (Ineligible Shareholder) will not be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

You are not eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer and you will not be sent a copy of the Prospectus. This decision has been made pursuant to Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) of the ASX Listing Rules after taking into consideration the costs of complying with legal and regulatory requirements in jurisdictions outside of Australia and New Zealand compared with the small number of Ineligible Shareholders and the number and value of Options to which they would otherwise be entitled.

If you have any queries concerning the Entitlement Offer, please contact your financial adviser or Quinton Meyers, Blaze's Company Secretary, on +61 8 6489 1600.

Yours sincerely

Josh Puckridge

Non-Executive Chairman

Address Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 | Postal Address PO Box 866, Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone 08 6489 1600 | Fax 08 6489 1601 | Website www.blazelimited.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 04:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
12:34aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Letter to Eligible Shareholders
PU
12:21aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus
PU
05/29BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
05/21BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
05/21BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B
PU
05/21BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition
PU
05/20BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
04/30BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - March 2019
PU
04/17BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
More news
Chart BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josh Russell Puckridge Non-Executive Chairman
Loren Anne Jones King Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Maciej Rosiewicz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-33.33%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 378
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP10.01%26 168
CHINA MOLYBDENUM6.38%11 304
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.60%7 774
BOLIDEN AB15.66%6 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About