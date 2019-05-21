Blaze International : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ACN 074 728 019
ENTITLEMENT ISSUE PROSPECTUS
For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Option for every two (2) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.001 per Option to raise up to $105,000 (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus also contains offers of:
-
up to 92,499,998 Placement Options (Placement Options Offer);
-
2,500,002 Adviser Options (Adviser Offer); and
-
10,000,000 Director Options (Director Offer),
(together with the Entitlement Offer, the Offers).
The Offers were approved by Shareholders at the general meeting held on 20 May 2019
(General Meeting).
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.
The Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.
T A B L E O F C O N TE N T S
|
1.
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY..............................................................................................
|
1
|
2.
|
TIMETABLE.....................................................................................................................
|
2
|
3.
|
IMPORTANT NOTES .......................................................................................................
|
3
|
4.
|
DETAILS OF THE OFFERS................................................................................................
|
5
|
5.
|
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFERS .......................................................................
|
11
|
6.
|
RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES .................................................
|
13
|
7.
|
RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................................
|
17
|
8.
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................
|
24
|
9.
|
DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ....................................................................................
|
31
|
10.
|
GLOSSARY..................................................................................................................
|
32
|
1.
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
|
|
Directors
|
Registered Office
|
|
Josh Puckridge
|
Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue
|
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
SUBIACO WA 6008
|
|
Maciej Rosiewicz
|
Telephone: + 61 8 6489 1600
|
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601
|
|
Simon Coxhell
|
Email: blaze@blazelimited.com.au
|
|
Non-Executive Director
|
Website: www.blazelimited.com.au
|
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
Quinton Meyers
|
|
|
Share Registry*
|
Solicitors
Automic Share Registry
Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Telephone: + 61 2 9698 5414
Auditor*
HLB Mann Judd
Level 4, 130 Stirling Street
PERTH WA 6000
Steinepreis Paganin
Lawyers and Consultants
Level 4, The Read Buildings
16 Milligan Street
PERTH WA 6000
Lead Manager
Cicero Advisory Services Pty Ltd
Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue
SUBIACO WA 6008
*This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and has not consented to being named in this Prospectus.
2. TIMETABLE General Meeting Announcement of the Offers Lodgement of Prospectus with the ASIC
Lodgement of Prospectus & Appendix 3B with
ASX
Notice sent to Shareholders Ex date
Record Date for determining Entitlements
Prospectus despatched to Shareholders & Company announces despatch has been completed
Last day to extend Closing Date Closing Date*
Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis
ASX notified of under subscriptions
Issue date, despatch of holding statements and deferred settlement trading ends
Quotation of Options issued under the Offers*
Monday, 20 May 2019
Tuesday, 21 May 2019
Tuesday, 21 May 2019
Tuesday, 21 May 2019
Thursday, 23 May 2019
Friday, 24 May 2019
Monday, 27 May 2019
Thursday, 30 May 2019
Wednesday, 5 June 2019
Tuesday, 11 June 2019
Wednesday, 12 June 2019
Friday, 14 June 2019
Tuesday, 18 June 2019
Wednesday, 19 June 2019
-
The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least three Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Options are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.
3. IMPORTANT NOTES
This Prospectus is dated 21 May 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
No Options may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.
No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in the Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.
It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Options the subject of this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.
Applications for Options offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form or Shortfall Application Form.
This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.
-
Risk factors
Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Options in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 7 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Options in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Options pursuant to this Prospectus.
-
Forward-lookingstatements
This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.
These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place.
Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of our Company, the Directors and our management.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Blaze International Limited published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 23:12:04 UTC