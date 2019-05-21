Blaze International : Entitlement Issue Prospectus

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ACN 074 728 019

ENTITLEMENT ISSUE PROSPECTUS

For a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) Option for every two (2) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.001 per Option to raise up to $105,000 (Entitlement Offer).

This Prospectus also contains offers of:

up to 92,499,998 Placement Options ( Placement Options Offer ); 2,500,002 Adviser Options ( Adviser Offer ); and 10,000,000 Director Options ( Director Offer ),

(together with the Entitlement Offer, the Offers).

The Offers were approved by Shareholders at the general meeting held on 20 May 2019

(General Meeting).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Options offered by this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.