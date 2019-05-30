Blaze International : Letter to Eligible Shareholders

ANNEXURE A

23 May 2019

Dear Shareholder

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - PRO-RATANON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

As announced on 21 May 2019, Blaze International Limited (ACN 074 728 019) (Blaze or the Company) is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (1) option (Option) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) held by eligible shareholders registered at the record date at an issue price of $0.001 per Option (Entitlement Offer).

The Company lodged a prospectus for the Entitlement Offer (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX on 21 May 2019

The funds raised under the Entitlement Offer, being up to $105,000, will provide working capital and future exploration funding for the Company's projects.

The Entitlement Offer is being made to all shareholders of the Company (Shareholders) named on its register of members at 5:00pm (WST) on 27 May 2019, whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand.

The Options issued under the Entitlement Offer will be exercisable at $0.05 each on or before 5:00 pm (WST) on 31 March 2022. Shares issued on exercise of the Options will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company already on issue.

A copy of the Prospectus is available on ASX's and Blaze's website. Eligible Shareholders will be mailed a Prospectus together with an Entitlement and Acceptance Form no later than 30 May 2019. Your entitlement will be set out on the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying the Prospectus.

For the purposes of calculating each Eligible Shareholders' entitlement, fractions of entitlements have been rounded down to the nearest whole number of Options.

Actions required of Eligible Shareholders

There are a number of actions Eligible Shareholders may take:

You may wish to accept all of your rights to subscribe for Options pursuant to the Prospectus ( Entitlement ). To take up all or some of your Entitlements you will need to ensure your application money for the Entitlements you wish to take up is received by Automic Share Registry ( Share Registry ) by no later than 5:00pm (WST) on 11 June 2019, by completing and returning your Entitlement and Acceptance Form together with your cheque, drawn on an Australian bank or bank draft made payable in Australian currency, for the amount indicated on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form or by making a payment by BPAY in accordance with the instructions on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form.

