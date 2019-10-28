Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blaze International Limited    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/27
0.022 AUD   -4.35%
01:22aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting - 2019
PU
09/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze International : Notice of Annual General Meeting - 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:22am EDT

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ACN 074 728 019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

2:00 pm (WST)

DATE:

29 November 2019

PLACE:

1176 Hay Street

WEST PERTH WA 6005

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 2:00 pm (WST) on 27 November 2019.

This page has been left blank intentionally.

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

  1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS
    To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report.
  2. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:

  1. a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or
  2. a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

  1. the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or
  2. the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy:
    1. does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and
    2. expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 3.3 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Simon Coxhell, a Director who was appointed casually on 5 April 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR MACIEJ ROSIEWICZ

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 3.6 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Mr Maciej Rosiewicz, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."

1

5. RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

6. RESOLUTION 5 - REPLACEMENT OF CONSTITUTION

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 136(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to repeal its existing Constitution and adopt a new constitution in its place in the form as signed by the chairman of the Meeting for identification purposes."

Dated: 24 OCTOBER 2019

By order of the Board

Quinton Meyers

Company Secretary

2

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

  • each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
  • the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
  • a Shareholder who is entitled to cast two (2) or more votes may appoint two (2) proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints two (2) proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that:

  • if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
  • any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6489 1610.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 05:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
01:22aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Annual General Meeting - 2019
PU
09/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
07/30BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - June 2019
PU
07/04BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
07/03BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder
PU
07/03BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Closure of Shortfall Placement & Appendix 3B
PU
06/24BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Closure of Option Placement and Appendix 3B
PU
06/14BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notification of Under Subscriptions
PU
06/12BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Prospectus
PU
More news
Chart BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josh Russell Puckridge Non-Executive Chairman
Maciej Rosiewicz Non-Executive Director
Simon Coxhell Non-Executive Director
Quinton Meyers Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-14.81%3
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION30.37%17 876
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.47%9 903
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED73.66%4 836
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED11.38%4 815
SIBANYE GOLD LIMITED157.24%4 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group