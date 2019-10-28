Blaze International : Notice of Annual General Meeting - 2019

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

To receive and consider the annual financial report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Director's report, the Remuneration Report and the auditor's report. RESOLUTION 1 - ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution:

"That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's annual financial report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019."

Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons:

a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member.

However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either:

the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

3. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 3.3 of the Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Simon Coxhell, a Director who was appointed casually on 5 April 2019, retires, and being eligible, is elected as a Director."

4. RESOLUTION 3 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MR MACIEJ ROSIEWICZ

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purpose of clause 3.6 of the Constitution, and for all other purposes, Mr Maciej Rosiewicz, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director."