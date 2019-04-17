Blaze International : Notice of General Meeting

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G

AGENDA

1.RESOLUTION 1 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of, ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 2,713,404 Shares to Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Simon Coxhell (and his nominee) or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

2.RESOLUTION 2 - ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 10,000,000 Options to Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:

(a)the proxy is either:

(i)a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii)a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if:

(a)the proxy is the Chair; and

(b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.