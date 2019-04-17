Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blaze International Limited    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
0.022 AUD   --.--%
07:58pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : BLZ Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze International : Notice of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ACN 074 728 019

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:

TIME:

10:00 AM (WST)

DATE:

20 May 2019

PLACE:

Suite 9c, 330 Churchill Avenue

Subiaco WA 6008

The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5:00pm (WST) on Monday, 18 May 2019.

This page has been left blank intentionally.

B US I N E S S O F T HE M E E T I N G

AGENDA

1.RESOLUTION 1 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of, ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 2,713,404 Shares to Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Simon Coxhell (and his nominee) or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

2.RESOLUTION 2 - ISSUE OF OPTIONS TO MR SIMON COXHELL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 10,000,000 Options to Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Mr Simon Coxhell (or his nominee) or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Voting Prohibition Statement:

A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if:

(a)the proxy is either:

(i)a member of the Key Management Personnel; or

(ii)a Closely Related Party of such a member; and

(b)the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if:

(a)the proxy is the Chair; and

(b)the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel.

1

3.RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF NEW OPTIONS TO PARTICIPANTS IN THE OPTION PLACEMENT

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 92,499,998 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

4.RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF LEAD MANAGER OPTIONS TO CICERO CORPORATE

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 3,857,204 Options on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons), namely Cicero corporate Pty Ltd (or its nominees). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.

Dated: 17 April 2019

By order of the Board

Josh Puckridge

Director

2

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:

if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 6489 1600.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 23:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
07:58pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : BLZ Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change of Share Registry Notification
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts - Dec 2016
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Amended Appendix 3B
PU
2016BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Option Expiry
PU
2016BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : to Begin Drilling High Priority Targets
PU
2016BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Dispatch of Rights Issue Offer Documentation
PU
More news
Chart BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josh Russell Puckridge Non-Executive Chairman
Loren Anne Jones King Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Maciej Rosiewicz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-18.52%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 951
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP34.12%31 904
CHINA MOLYBDENUM31.91%14 827
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.06%9 401
BOLIDEN49.23%8 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About