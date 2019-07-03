Log in
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Blaze International : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

07/03/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

603 GUIDE page 1/2 28th June 2019

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To:Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

15 074 728 019

Mr Jason Peterson

n/a

The holder became a substantial holder on

24

/

06

/

2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.)

11,505,054

11,505,054

5.48%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of

securities

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

3,692,673

Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd

7,812,381

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holders of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and

interest

Securities

registered as a holder (8)

number

of securities

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

3,692,673

Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd

7,812,381

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four month s prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

Various

$73,853.46

3,692,673

Celtic Capital Pty Ltd

Various

$305,863.86

7,812,381

603 GUIDE page 2/2 28th June 2019

6. Associates

The reasons the person named in paragraph 3 above and associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

Director

Celtic Capital Pty Ltd

Director

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd

C/- PO Box Z5467, Perth St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831

Celtic Capital Pty Ltd

C/- PO Box Z5467, Perth St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831

Signature

print name Mr Jason Peterson

capacity

Director and Trustee

sign here

date

28

/

06

/

2019

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 00:57:01 UTC
