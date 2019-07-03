Blaze International : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

603 GUIDE page 1/2 28th June 2019
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To:Company Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
15 074 728 019
Mr Jason Peterson
n/a
|
The holder became a substantial holder on
|
24
|
/
|
06
|
/
|
2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
|
Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.)
|
11,505,054
|
11,505,054
|
5.48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
3,692,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
7,812,381
|
|
|
|
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
Holders of relevant
|
Registered holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Class and
|
interest
|
Securities
|
registered as a holder (8)
|
number
|
|
|
|
of securities
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
3,692,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
7,812,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four month s prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Date of acquisition
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number of securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
Various
|
$73,853.46
|
|
3,692,673
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
Various
|
$305,863.86
|
|
7,812,381
603 GUIDE page 2/2 28th June 2019
6. Associates
The reasons the person named in paragraph 3 above and associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
|
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Addresses
|
|
|
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Address
|
|
Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd
|
|
C/- PO Box Z5467, Perth St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831
|
|
Celtic Capital Pty Ltd
|
|
C/- PO Box Z5467, Perth St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6831
Signature
|
print name Mr Jason Peterson
|
capacity
|
Director and Trustee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sign here
|
date
|
28
|
/
|
06
|
/
|
2019
Disclaimer
Blaze International Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 00:57:01 UTC