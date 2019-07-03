Blaze International : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

The holder became a substantial holder on 24 / 06 / 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.) 11,505,054 11,505,054 5.48%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd 3,692,673 Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd 7,812,381

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holders of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and interest Securities registered as a holder (8) number of securities Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd Sunset Capital Management Pty Ltd 3,692,673 Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd Celtic Capital Pty Ltd 7,812,381

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four month s prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: