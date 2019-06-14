Blaze International : Notification of Under Subscriptions

14 June 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Notification of Under Subscriptions - Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) advises that its non- renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) option exercisable at $0.05 on or before 31 March 2022 (Option) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares held in Blaze (Entitlement Offer) has closed undersubscribed.

The Company received acceptances from eligible shareholders for 76,936,976 Options representing an acceptance rate of 73.27%.

The Options will be allotted and holding statements will be dispatched to subscribers in accordance with the timetable in the prospectus released for the Entitlement Offer dated 21 May 2019 (Prospectus).

The remaining 28,063,024 Options will become available under the Shortfall Offer pursuant to the Prospectus. The shortfall offer will remain open for up to three months following the date of the Prospectus while the Company seeks to place the shortfall.

For, and on behalf of, the board of the Company,

Blaze International Limited

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600 info@blazelimited.com.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

-END-

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au