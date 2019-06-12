Blaze International : Prospectus

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

*This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and has not consented to being named in this Prospectus.

*These dates are indicative only and may change without prior notice. The Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Dates (or one or more of them) without prior notice. The Company also reserves the right not to proceed with the Offers at any time before the issue of Securities to Applicants. As such the date the Options are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

3. IMPORTANT NOTES

This Prospectus is dated 12 June 2019 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, the ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

No Options may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in the Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.

It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Options the subject of this Prospectus should be considered highly speculative.

Applications for Options offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be submitted on an original Application Form.

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus. In making representations in this Prospectus regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom potential investors may consult.

Risk factors

Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Options in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors of which investors should be aware are set out in Section 7 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in listed securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Options in the future. Accordingly, an investment in the Company should be considered highly speculative. Investors should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Options pursuant to this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of our Company, the Directors and our management.