Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Blaze International Limited    BLZ   AU000000BLZ5

BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BLZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/20
0.02 AUD   --.--%
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blaze International : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

21 May 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Limited (ASX)

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

SETTLEMENT OF LEONORA ACQUISITION

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting held on 20 May 2019, the Company has settled the acquisition of the Leonora Project announced on 5 April 2019 (Acquisition). Shareholders approved the issue of 2,713,404 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in part consideration for the Acquisition.

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

For, and on behalf of, the board of the Company,

Blaze International Limited

Tel: (+61 8) 6489 1600 info@blazelimited.com.au

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

-END-

Suite 9, 330 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008 PO Box 866 Subiaco WA 6904 66 Subiaco WA 6904

Telephone: +61 8 6489 1600 Facsimile: +61 8 6489 1601

ABN 15 074 728 019

www.blazelimited.com.au

Disclaimer

Blaze International Limited published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 22:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITE
07:13pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Entitlement Issue Prospectus
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B
PU
06:48pBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition
PU
05/20BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
04/30BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - March 2019
PU
04/17BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : BLZ Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
2017BLAZE INTERNATIONAL : Change of Share Registry Notification
PU
More news
Chart BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Blaze International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Josh Russell Puckridge Non-Executive Chairman
Loren Anne Jones King Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Maciej Rosiewicz Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLAZE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-25.93%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 773
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP11.50%26 523
CHINA MOLYBDENUM7.98%11 334
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.04%7 481
BOLIDEN19.49%6 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About