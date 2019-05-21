Blaze International : Settlement of Leonora Acquisition

21 May 2019

SETTLEMENT OF LEONORA ACQUISITION

Blaze International Limited (Blaze or the Company) (ASX: BLZ) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting held on 20 May 2019, the Company has settled the acquisition of the Leonora Project announced on 5 April 2019 (Acquisition). Shareholders approved the issue of 2,713,404 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in part consideration for the Acquisition.

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

The Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Corporations Act; and as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Corporations Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Blaze International Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Blaze International Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

