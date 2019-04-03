TR-1: Notification of major holdings

RNS Number : 9645U

Two Shields Investments PLC

03 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in

Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the Two Shields Investments Plc underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Chris Akers City and country of registered office (if London, UK applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was 2 April 2019 crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 2 April 2019 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights Total number of through financial rights attached Total of both in instruments voting rights of to shares (total % (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii of 8. A) 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the 2,088,174,497 date on which 4.2% threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 3.0% notification (if applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary 87,750,000 4.2% SUBTOTAL 8. A 87,750,000 4.2%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))