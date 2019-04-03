Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Blenheim Natural Resources PLC       GB00B66TMM85

BLENHEIM NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Notification of major holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:37am EDT

RNS Number : 9645U

Two Shields Investments PLC

03 April 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in

Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the

Two Shields Investments Plc

underlying issuer of existing shares to

which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Chris Akers

City and country of registered office (if

London, UK

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if

applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was

2 April 2019

crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified

2 April 2019

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

rights attached

Total of both in

instruments

voting rights of

to shares (total

% (8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 +

issuervii

of 8. A)

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

2,088,174,497

date on which

4.2%

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

3.0%

notification (if

applicable)

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

87,750,000

4.2%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

87,750,000

4.2%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

rights that may be

% of voting

Page 1 of 3

financial

datex

Conversion

acquired if the

rights

instrument

Periodxi

instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Conversion

cash

datex

xii

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

xi

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal

entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest

x

in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person

or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it

if it equals or is

Namexv

instruments if it

equals or is higher

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of

London, UK

completion

Date of

2 April 2019

completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Page 2 of 3

HOLGMGGDNFMGLZG

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Two Shields Investments plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 07:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLENHEIM NATURAL RESOURCES
03:37aTR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
04/01TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Director Options
PU
04/01TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Investments in BrandShield/WeShop; Board Change
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Result of GM and Board Changes
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Update on Mali Lithium Assets
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Notice of GM
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Result of General Meeting
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Update on West African Lithium Portfolio
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Notice of GM
PU
2018TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS : Placing and additional investment in WeShop
PU
More news
Chart BLENHEIM NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Blenheim Natural Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Lawley Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Schaffalitzky de Muckade Non-Executive Director
Sandy Barblett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLENHEIM NATURAL RESOURCES PLC0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 061
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP29.64%30 674
CHINA MOLYBDENUM31.65%13 917
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.19.69%8 576
BOLIDEN43.04%7 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About