Two Shields Investments : Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty Update

RNS Number : 9459A

Two Shields Investments PLC 17 September 2018

Two Shields Investments Plc / EPIC: TSI / Market: AIM

September 17 2018

Two Shields Investments Plc ("Two Shields" or the "Company") Update on Investment in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration Pty

Two Shields Investments plc, the AIM-quoted investing company, is pleased to announce that Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration (Pty) Ltd. ("KKME") has signed a contract for a 2,500 line-kilometre airborne geophysics survey on its exploration licences in the highly prospective Molopo Farms Complex in Southern Botswana and the Republic of South Africa. The survey is designed to identify large targets that could represent signiﬁcant deposits of nickel, cobalt, copper and platinum group metals ('PGM'), key metals used in next generation batteries that fuel the new electric vehicle revolution. Two Shields is the primary investor in KKME with a 22.2% interest.

The project area is centred on a large layered ultrabasic-basic intrusion related to the Bushveld Complex, the main source for PGM on the planet. KKME holds three prospecting licences (310/2016, 311/2016 and 202/2018) covering the geologically selected target areas, totalling 2,726 square kilometres. KKME has signed an agreement with the

South African company, New Resolution Geophysics (NRGTM) to undertake a helicopter-supported survey using NRG's XciteTM Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) System.

Two Shields' interest in KKME is in line with the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of investments focused on battery metals. In addition to KKME, Two Shields holds interests in highly prospective licences in Mali and Niger located within the rapidly emerging lithium district in the Bougouni region and an 11.12% interest in African Battery Metals (AIM: ABM). ABM holds cobalt assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, cobalt-nickel exploration assets in Cote d'Ivoire, cobalt assets in Cameroon as well as a gold project in Sierra Leone.

Charlie Wood, Chairman, said: "We are pleased with the work progress of KKME and its expert team. We look forward to following the progress of the survey and the results later in the year. KKME is just one investment within our dual-focused portfolio centred on technology-related mineral exploration and mining, as well as digital assets and disruptive technologies operating in the blockchain space and ﬁnancial sector. With activity taking place across our portfolio including drilling at our lithium assets in West Africa, as well as updates due from global cybersecurity company Brandshield and innovative social e-commerce platform WeShop, both of which are key investments within our technology portfolio, the next few months will not be short of high impact news flow."

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors:

Two Shields Investments Plc is an investing company, quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, with a strategy focused on identifying and investing in opportunities in mineral exploration and mining and also Digital Assets, ﬁnancial technologies and other technologies applicable to, or involved in, the blockchain space. The Company has an experienced Board of Directors with a proven pedigree in the acquisition, development & sale of projects and creating value for shareholders. The investment mandate covers unquoted and quoted businesses, as well as direct project investment.

The Company currently has investments in a number of companies which provide exposure to commodities which are relevant to the rapidly growing technology metal sector, including lithium, cobalt and nickel, as well as strategic positions in a geoscience consultancy and a leading international company in the online brand protection, anti-counterfeiting and anti-fraud sector which has developed the one of the most comprehensive systems using AIpowered cyber intelligence systems and is developing its proprietary blockchain-based platform for anti-fraud purposes.

