BLENHEIM NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
Two Shields Investments : Notice of GM

05/29/2019 | 02:19am EDT

RNS Number : 3696A

Two Shields Investments PLC

29 May 2019

29 May 2019

Two Shields Investments plc

(the "Company")

Notice of GM

Two Shields Investments plc, the AIM quoted investment company with a strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality investments in fast growing and scalable digital and technology enabled businesses, announces that the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company will be held at 12 noon on 17 June 2019 at the oce of Hill Dickinson LLP at The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW.

The GM has been called for the reasons set out in the RNS announcement of 24 May 2019 in relation to the WeShop Share Swap. An ordinary resolution will be proposed to authorise the allotment of equity securities or rights to subscribe or to convert securities into shares. A special resolution will be proposed to authorise the allotment of equity securities on a non-pre-emptive basis.

The notice of GM, detailing the resolutions to be proposed at the GM, will be posted to shareholders today and will be available on the Company's website at www.twoshields.co.uk

-Ends-

For further information please visit https://twoshields.co.uk/ or contact:

Andrew Lawley

Two

Shields +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Neil Baldwin / Andrew

Investments plc

Spark

Advisory +44 (0) 20 3368 3554

Emmott

Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Andy Thacker

Turner

Pope +44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Investments

(TPI)

Ltd

(Brokers)

Notes to Editors:

Two Shields Investments plc, the AIM quoted investment company with a strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality investments in fast growing, scalable digital and technology enabled businesses, including those in the cyber security, e-commerce services and consumer sectors. The Company has appointed an experienced Board of Directors with a proven pedigree in the origination, acquisition, development & sale of projects and creating value for shareholders. The investment mandate covers unquoted and quoted businesses, as well as direct project investment. Where appropriate the Board will apply its extensive combined experience to directly support investee businesses achieve their growth potential.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NOGCKFDPNBKDFPB

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Two Shields Investments plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:18:01 UTC
