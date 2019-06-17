Log in
Two Shields Investments : Result of GM and Completion of WeShop Share Swap

06/17/2019 | 07:34am EDT

RNS Number : 4940C

Two Shields Investments PLC

17 June 2019

17 June 2019

DEFINED TERMS USED BUT NOT DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE THE MEANINGS SET OUT IN THE SHARE

SWAP WITH TWO SHIELDS INVESTMENTS'ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON 24 MAY 2019

Two Shields Investments plc

(the "Company" or "TSI")

Result of GM and Completion of WeShop Share Swap

Two Shields Investments plc, the AIM quoted investment company with a strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality investments in fast growing and scalable digital and technology enabled businesses, is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.

As a result, the Company can conﬁrm that it has issued 1,000,000,000 shares in TSI as part of the WeShop Share Swap. These shares are expected to be admitted to trading at 800 a.m. on 18 June 2019 ("Admission") and will result in TSI increasing its stake in WeShop from approximately 1.71% to 6.7%.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 3,361,596,558 Ordinary Shares, each with voting rights. The above ﬁgure of 3,361,596,558 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

For further information please visit https://twoshields.co.uk/ or contact:

Andrew Lawley

Two

Shields +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Neil Baldwin / Andrew

Investments plc

Spark

Advisory +44 (0) 20 3368 3554

Emmott

Partners Limited

(Nominated Adviser)

Andy Thacker

Turner

Pope +44 (0) 20 3621 4120

Investments

(TPI)

Ltd

(Brokers)

Notes to Editors:

Two Shields Investments plc, the AIM quoted investment company with a strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality investments in fast growing, scalable digital and technology enabled businesses, including those in the cyber security, e-commerce services and consumer sectors. The Company has appointed an experienced Board of Directors with a proven pedigree in the origination, acquisition, development & sale of projects and creating value for shareholders. The investment mandate covers unquoted and quoted businesses, as well as direct project investment. Where appropriate the Board will apply its extensive combined experience to directly support investee businesses achieve their growth potential.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ROMGGUCGQUPBGGM

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Two Shields Investments plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:33:05 UTC
