Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Blind Creek Resources Ltd    BCK   CA09354Q2045

BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD (BCK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/10 09:50:24 am
0.04 CAD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Blind Creek Resources Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the VRIC Conference in Vancouver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:20pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Blind Creek Resources Ltd (TSXV: BCK) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #618 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Blind Creek Resources Ltd
Nelson DaSilva
Manager of Corporate Communications
604-722-0041
nelsondasilva@shaw.ca
www.blindcreekresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD
02:20pBlind Creek Resources Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the VRIC Conference in Va..
NE
More news
Chart BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Blind Creek Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas John Kennedy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Philip Fowler President & Director
Dale Dobson Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Hutchinson Rees Independent Director
Glen Colin MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLIND CREEK RESOURCES LTD0.00%0
BARRICK GOLD CORP-11.45%21 786
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-1.67%18 308
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED7.75%12 912
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 578
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.54%9 498
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.