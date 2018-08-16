Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Blink Charging Co. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into
Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) with respect to possible violations of
federal securities laws.
Blink Charging Co. is one of the leaders in nationwide public electric
vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling EV drivers to
easily charge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered
in Florida with offices in Arizona and California, Blink’s business is
designed to accelerate EV adoption. Federman & Sherwood is investigating
possible breaches of fiduciary duty.
If you currently own common stock in Blink Charging Co., have any
information to assist in our investigation, or have questions or
concerns regarding this notice or your rights or interests in this
matter, please contact Federman & Sherwood. Federman & Sherwood has
extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities,
derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been
appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases across the country.
Email any Inquiries to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
or visit our website at www.federmanlaw.com
