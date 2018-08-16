Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Blink Charging Co. for Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws

08/16/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) with respect to possible violations of federal securities laws.

Blink Charging Co. is one of the leaders in nationwide public electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at locations throughout the United States. Headquartered in Florida with offices in Arizona and California, Blink’s business is designed to accelerate EV adoption. Federman & Sherwood is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty.

If you currently own common stock in Blink Charging Co., have any information to assist in our investigation, or have questions or concerns regarding this notice or your rights or interests in this matter, please contact Federman & Sherwood. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases across the country.

Email any Inquiries to: rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Calise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Farkas Executive Chairman
Ira Feintuch Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan New Chief Financial Officer
Donald Engel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLINK CHARGING CO-21.78%0
WORLDPAY INC7.04%28 780
CINTAS CORPORATION35.67%22 348
UNITED RENTALS-14.57%12 512
LG CORP--.--%11 343
BUREAU VERITAS-2.41%11 202
