BLINK CHARGING CO (BLNK)
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Blink Charging Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/17/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Blink Charging Co. (“Blink Charging” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Specifically, the investigation centers on determining if Blink Charging breached the Company’s fiduciary duty in any way.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Calise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Farkas Executive Chairman
Ira Feintuch Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan New Chief Financial Officer
Donald Engel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLINK CHARGING CO-20.89%0
WORLDPAY INC7.04%28 780
CINTAS CORPORATION36.00%22 348
UNITED RENTALS-13.33%12 512
LG CORP--.--%11 343
BUREAU VERITAS-2.59%11 202
