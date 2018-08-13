BlissCo Cannabis : Health Canada Grants Cannabis Oil Production License Amendment to BlissCo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B), ("BlissCo") or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that it has earned an amendment to its ACMPR License from Health Canada to include the production of cannabis oil.

"Being only the 38th independent company to earn a cannabis oil production license is a testament to our team and the high standard that we hold our work to. This cannabis oil production license will allow us to continuously innovate and develop new cannabis products that our patients and adult use clients can enjoy healthily and confidently," said Damian Kettlewell, CEO of BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

The amount of cannabis oil sold to medical patients in Canada has increased 91.7% throughout the past year.

BlissCo's cannabis extraction lab is fully operational and features a MIDAS XII Co2 extraction system, which ensures that the team at BlissCo can focus on extracts that offer therapeutic terpenes with Full Spectrum oils, offering the Whole Plant approach to each patient.

"We intend to use these high-quality extractions to develop a diverse range of cannabis oil products including THC and CBD tinctures, capsules and sublingual sprays for the medical market," added Kettlewell.

In line with BlissCo's customer-oriented focus the company is planning to launch its licensed telemedicine smartphone app in October that will allow patients to obtain a verified prescription and order cannabis in an efficient, discrete and seamless manner.

BlissCo is building a strong company culture that is empowered to continuously innovate while remaining focused on compliance, this is demonstrated by the company's track record meeting licensing and operational milestones. The team is currently working with regulators to earn its sales license amendment in an efficient manner.

"We are confident that our focus on medical cannabis revenue, digital sales solutions, value add products and international market development will deliver strong shareholder returns," added Kettlewell.

About BlissCo Cannabis Corp.

BlissCo Cannabis Corp. (CSE: BLIS) (FRA: GQ4B) is an ACMPR licensed producer and future distributor of ultra-premium cannabis. The company sits at the heart of an international ecosystem and is focused on the success of its domestic and global partnerships.

BlissCo leverages the latest technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry experts to drive the success of its brand and channels, moving premium Canadian cannabis to local and international markets.

BlissCo is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and BlissCo's future patients and customers.

