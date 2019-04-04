Log in
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD

(AFPO)
Block Commodities Ltd: Posting of Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors' Dealings

04/04/2019 | 11:47am EDT

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Block CommoditiesLimited / Epic: BLCC/ Sector: Mining

4 April 2019

BLOCK COMMODITIESLIMITED

('Block Commodities' or the 'Company')

Posting of Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Directors' Dealings

Block Commoditiesis pleased to announce that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with a notice of the Annual General Meeting,has been posted to shareholders today and will shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.blockcommodities.com.

The Company also announces that its Executive Chairman, Dr Chris Cleverly, has elected to enter into a convertible loan agreement with the Company in a principal amount of £70,000, in lieu of salary arrears(with a conversion price identical to the convertible loans announced on 27 March 2019, together the 'Convertible Loans'). As announced previously, the Convertible Loans are interest-free and will be converted into new ordinary shares of no-par value in the capital of the Company at a conversion price of £0.0007 per share, once the necessary shareholder authorities have been obtained at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information visit www.blockcommodities.comor contact the following:

Block Commodities Limited

Chris Cleverly

info@blockcommodities.com

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

+44 (0) 20 7448 9820

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 20 7448 9820

Public and Investor Relations:

Cassiopeia Services - Stefania Barbaglio

stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

Disclaimer

Block Commodities Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:46:11 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Cleverly Executive Chairman
Elias Pungong Non-Executive Director
Mark Simmonds Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD0.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL9.84%11 615
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%10 079
UPL21.89%6 886
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD-11.18%6 742
OCI NV41.77%5 876
