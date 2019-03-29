Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading

Block Commodities

London, 29 March2019

Restoration ofTrading

Block Commodities Limited (NEX: BLCC), the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's ordinary shares is expected to be restored on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 8.00am today, Friday 29 March 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: