BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD

(AFPO)
Block Commodities Ltd: Restoration of Trading

03/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

Block Commodities

London, 29 March2019

Restoration ofTrading

Block Commodities Limited (NEX: BLCC), the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's ordinary shares is expected to be restored on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 8.00am today, Friday 29 March 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Block Commodities Limited

Chris Cleverly

info@blockcommodities.com

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott- Corporate Finance

+44 (0) 20 7448 9820

James Dewhurst- Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 20 7448 9820

Public and Investor Relations:

Cassiopeia Services- Stefania Barbaglio

stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

Disclaimer

Block Commodities Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:46:08 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Cleverly Executive Chairman
Elias Pungong Non-Executive Director
Mark Simmonds Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOCK COMMODITIES LTD0.00%0
YARA INTERNATIONAL5.52%11 133
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.--.--%9 914
UPL22.53%6 841
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD--.--%6 655
OCI NV35.43%5 716
