Block Energy : Notification of major holdings

Block Energy PLC
17 February 2020
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the
|
|
BLOCK ENERGY PLC
|
underlying issuer of existing shares to
|
|
which voting rights are attachedii:
|
|
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
(please mark with an "X" if
|
appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Amati Global Investors Limited
|
City and country of registered office (if
|
|
Edinburgh, Scotland
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
(1) Amati AIM VCT plc and (2) T B Amati
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Funds Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if
|
|
(1)London, England and (2) Nottingham,
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
England
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was
|
17/02/2020
|
|
|
crossed or reachedvi:
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified
|
17/02/2020
|
|
|
(DD/MM/YYYY):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
|
through financial
|
|
|
|
rights attached
|
|
Total of both in
|
|
|
|
instruments
|
voting rights of
|
|
|
to shares (total
|
|
% (8.A + 8.B)
|
|
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 +
|
issuervii
|
|
|
of 8. A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date on which
|
|
12.96%
|
|
|
|
12.96%
|
394,438,662
|
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
|
15.99%
|
|
|
|
15.99%
|
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code (if
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
(Art 9 of Directive
|
(Art 10 of Directive
|
possible)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
2004/109/EC)
|
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BF3TBT48
|
|
51,136,000
|
|
12.96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
51,136,000
|
12.96%
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of
|
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting
|
|
|
rights that may be
|
|
financial
|
Expiration
|
Conversion
|
acquired if the
|
% of voting
|
instrument
|
datex
|
Periodxi
|
instrument is
|
rights
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or
|
|
Number of
|
% of voting
|
financial
|
Conversion
|
cash
|
|
datex
|
xii
|
voting rights
|
rights
|
instrument
|
Period
|
xi
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal
|
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest
|
X
|
in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
|
|
|
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
|
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person
|
|
or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
through financial
|
Total of both if it
|
|
if it equals or is
|
Namexv
|
instruments if it
|
equals or is higher
|
higher than the
|
equals or is higher
|
than the notifiable
|
|
notifiable
|
|
than the notifiable
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of
|
Edinburgh, Scotland
|
completion
|
|
Date of
|
17/02/2020
|
completion
