BLOCK ENERGY PLC    BLOE   GB00BF3TBT48

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

(BLOE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 11:35:19 am
4.15 GBp   +7.79%
11:52aBLOCK ENERGY : Notification of major holdings
PU
02/04TR-1 : Notification of major holdings
PU
01/27BLOCK ENERGY : Operations Update - replacement
PU
Block Energy : Notification of major holdings

02/17/2020 | 11:52am EST

RNS Number : 2394D

Block Energy PLC

17 February 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the

BLOCK ENERGY PLC

underlying issuer of existing shares to

which voting rights are attachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if

appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Amati Global Investors Limited

City and country of registered office (if

Edinburgh, Scotland

applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

(1) Amati AIM VCT plc and (2) T B Amati

Investment Funds Limited

City and country of registered office (if

(1)London, England and (2) Nottingham,

applicable)

England

5. Date on which the threshold was

17/02/2020

crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified

17/02/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial

rights attached

Total of both in

instruments

voting rights of

to shares (total

% (8.A + 8.B)

(total of 8.B 1 +

issuervii

of 8. A)

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

12.96%

12.96%

394,438,662

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

15.99%

15.99%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF3TBT48

51,136,000

12.96%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

51,136,000

12.96%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of

Exercise/

Number of voting

rights that may be

financial

Expiration

Conversion

acquired if the

% of voting

instrument

datex

Periodxi

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Conversion

cash

datex

xii

voting rights

rights

instrument

Period

xi

settlement

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal

entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest

X

in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person

or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it

if it equals or is

Namexv

instruments if it

equals or is higher

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of

Edinburgh, Scotland

completion

Date of

17/02/2020

completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLBXGDDDGBDGGR

Disclaimer

Block Energy plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 16:51:09 UTC
