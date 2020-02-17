Block Energy : Notification of major holdings

RNS Number : 2394D

Block Energy PLC

17 February 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the BLOCK ENERGY PLC underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Amati Global Investors Limited City and country of registered office (if Edinburgh, Scotland applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name (1) Amati AIM VCT plc and (2) T B Amati Investment Funds Limited City and country of registered office (if (1)London, England and (2) Nottingham, applicable) England 5. Date on which the threshold was 17/02/2020 crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified 17/02/2020 (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights Total number of through financial rights attached Total of both in instruments voting rights of to shares (total % (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + issuervii of 8. A) 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 12.96% 12.96% 394,438,662 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 15.99% 15.99% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BF3TBT48 51,136,000 12.96% SUBTOTAL 8. A 51,136,000 12.96%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))