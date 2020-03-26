Log in
CSE Bulletin: Name Change and Consolidation - Block X Capital Corp. (BXXX)

03/26/2020

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 26 mars/March 2020) - Block X Capital Corp. has announced a name change to Brand X Lifestyle Corp. and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one(1) post consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,112,878 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP number on March 30, 2020.

The symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on March 27, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Block X Capital Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Brand X Lifestyle Corp. et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 29 112 878 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 30 mars 2020.

Le symbole ne changera pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 27 mars 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 30 mars/March 2020

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

le 31 mars/March 2020

New Name/ Nouveau nom

Brand X Lifestyle Corp.

Symbol/Symbole:

BXXX

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

10527B108

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA10527B1085

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

09368H109CA09368H1091

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


