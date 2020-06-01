Blockchain : Subsidiary TraceSafe and Toronto Wolfpack Sign Contract for Wearable Technology to Safely Reopen Lamport Stadium

DGAP-News: Blockchain Holdings Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Blockchain Holdings Ltd. Subsidiary TraceSafe and Toronto Wolfpack Sign Contract for Wearable Technology to Safely Reopen Lamport Stadium



01.06.2020 / 17:30

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (CSE:BCX) ("BCX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TraceSafe Technologies, Inc. ("TraceSafe") has executed a contract with Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League Football Club ("Toronto Wolfpack") to deploy its wearable tracking products and services to help safely reopen Lamport Stadium for training and future games, whether played behind closed doors or with fans, as and when the season resumes.

Under the terms of the agreement, TraceSafe has an exclusive contract for the 2020 - 2021 season to supply wearable tracing products for any staff and fans attending the Toronto Wolfpack's home games at Lamport Stadium while social distancing restrictions are in place.

Why Tracesafe's Wearable Technology can be Utilized to Improve Safety at Sports Stadiums during COVID-19

TraceSafe's iMSafe wristbands help ensure that each person is protected by having the smart wireless wristbands always on the person. Furthermore, while privacy is protected, there is no personal information stored on the wristbands. The wristbands effectively act as two-way radios that enable public health directives such as contact-tracing and social-distancing to be applied at large scale events such as at Lamport Stadium. It also enables other location-based services, such as guidance to seating areas, access control and loyalty programs, to be personalized and location-aware, that further enhances the enjoyment and safety for all fans. It does not require the use of the fans' mobile phones, thereby eliminating privacy concerns and any technical issues related to mobile phones' capabilities.

How it Works

The iMSafe wristbands transmit and receive signals from each other so that nearby contacts can be logged and data is seamlessly retrieved in the background via infrastructure local to the stadiums. Data can then be used for contact-tracing should it be required, to help ensure the health and safety of fans in a stadium. Potential exposures to a confirmed case can be traced and isolated to the area or the groups of individuals in contact with particular persons. Real-time monitoring of social-distancing violations can also be enabled so that the individuals concerned may be informed or authority alerted.

What Happens to the Data Collected?

Data can be automatically deleted after a predetermined time, for example 14 days after each game day. Individuals can be identified by a login ID created by the fans themselves, and any notifications can be sent anonymously to the persons involved without personal information involved.

"We are delighted to partner with Toronto Wolfpack to work on safely reopening Lamport Stadium and bringing back rugby to Toronto. This agreement is a testimony to the leading position of TraceSafe in the category of wearable safety tech", stated James Passin, Executive Chairman, BCX.

"TraceSafe products & software will greatly improve our re-opening operating procedures for Lamport Stadium by adding a verifiable, easy to use and affordable method to assist with social distancing. It is important that as we re-start our lives, this technology aids in re-opening stadiums, avoiding tracking apps loaded onto our mobile phones," stated Toronto Wolfpack Chairman & CEO, Robert Hunter.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced bluetooth beacons in a variety of form factors. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe is deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

For more information visit tracesafe.io

For further information, please contact:

Malcolm Burke

+1 604 220 2000

mpb@primarycapital.net

Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alantamca@gmail.com

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 604 629-9975

wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com

TraceSafe Media Inquiries:

Trey Ditto

trey@dittopr.co

+1 512 619-1343

About Toronto Wolfpack

Toronto Wolfpack is a professional Rugby team competing in the European Super League. It is the first North American team to play in the RFL and the world's first transatlantic professional sports team. The Wolfpack organization is driven by the belief that the world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids' hands. Toronto Wolfpack is committed to enriching the lives of the people who value proper care of their bodies. Toronto Wolfpack also aspires to create a global centre for rugby excellence in Toronto, to showcase the best of Ontario and Canada by supporting family run local businesses to actively promote transatlantic trade between North American and UK partners.

Learn more about the Toronto Wolfpack at: www.torontowolfpack.com

Toronto Wolfpack UK Media Inquiries:

Martin Vickers +44 7808 556315 / martin@torontowolfpack.com

Toronto Wolfpack North America/Global Media Inquiries:

Jon Pallet +1 (647) 675-6301 / jon@torontowolfpack.com

