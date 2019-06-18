DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Bond

Media and Games Invest plc: Media and Games Invest portfolio company gamigo AG successfully increased its bond to EUR 50 million



18.06.2019 / 09:14

Media and Games Invest portfolio company gamigo AG successfully increased its bond to EUR 50 million

Valletta, Malta, 18 June 2019 - gamigo AG, a portfolio company of Media and Games Invest plc, or MGI (WKN: MT0000580101; symbol: previously BCK, now M8G), has placed a tap issue of EUR 8 million of its senior secured floating rate callable bonds listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. The net proceeds from the tap issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including investments and acquisitions for further growth. Following the tap issue, the bond has a total outstanding volume of EUR 50 million and a coupon of 3 months EURIBOR (with a zero floor) plus 7.75 % per annum. The maturity date is 11 October 2022.

The tap issue was placed over par at a price of 101.00 % of the nominal amount. The settlement is expected to take place on 1 July 2019. The new bonds will be listed under the same ISIN, SE0011614445, on the regulated market of the NASDAQ Stockholm and co-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. Pareto Securities, Stockholm acted as sole book runner for the tap issue.

Paul Echt, CFO of gamigo AG: "We are very pleased about the tap issue of the bond with a total volume of EUR 50 million. The tap issue was oversubscribed like the bond issue in March 2019. This shows how attractive the company is for investors and it underpins the track record of the recent years. With the additional funds in combination with our positive operating cash flow and the free liquidity from the last tap issue in March this year, we can continue to pursue our dynamic, strongly M&A-driven growth path."

Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest plc, adds: "We want to continue to take advantage of the attractive acquisition opportunities offered by the market consolidation. Our goal remains to build one of the leading MMO game publishers in the western market".

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc is a strategic investment holding company focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy for fast-growing companies in the media and games markets. MGI's portfolio companies are growing through acquisitions and organic growth. New technologies are actively used to improve efficiency and create competitive advantages within the portfolio companies. A key criterion in complementing the portfolio are potential synergies between the investments. The most important investments are among others gamigo AG, a fast-growing company in the gaming and media sector, in which Media and Games Invest holds 38% of the shares and 53% of the voting rights, and Applift GmbH, a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest has its headquarters in Valletta (Malta), has subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA.

