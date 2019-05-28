blockescence : now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index

DGAP-News: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

blockescence plc now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index



28.05.2019 / 13:54

Valletta, 28. Mai 2019: blockescence plc (WKN: MT0000580101; Symbol: BCK) today will be added to the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index. The inclusion will take place one day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting at which the company's name will be changed to "Media and Games Invest plc". The new name Media and Games Invest is intended to describe the operational focus of the strategic investment holding even more accurately.

Paul Echt, CFO of blockescence: "The inclusion in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index will take place at a time where our company is in the process of sharpening its profile by renaming itself to "Media and Games Invest" and thus gaining more attention among international investors as well".

About blockescence plc (future 'Media and Games Invest plc'):

blockescence (in future 'Media and Games Invest plc') is a strategic investment holding focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy of fast-growing companies within the media and games market. The portfolio companies of blockescence grow through acquisitions as well as organically. Proven and new technologies are actively being used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages. The most important participation is the gamigo AG, a fast-growing company in the gaming and media sectors of which blockescence holds 38% of shares and 53% of voting rights. blockescence has its headquarters in Valletta (Malta), it holds subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany, and it is listed on the Frankfurt stock market as well as XETRA.

