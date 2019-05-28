blockescence : now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index

Log in
05/28/2019

DGAP-News: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
blockescence plc now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index

28.05.2019 / 13:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

blockescence plc now included in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index


Valletta, 28. Mai 2019: blockescence plc (WKN: MT0000580101; Symbol: BCK) today will be added to the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index. The inclusion will take place one day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting at which the company's name will be changed to "Media and Games Invest plc". The new name Media and Games Invest is intended to describe the operational focus of the strategic investment holding even more accurately.

Paul Echt, CFO of blockescence: "The inclusion in the MSCI Germany Micro Cap Index will take place at a time where our company is in the process of sharpening its profile by renaming itself to "Media and Games Invest" and thus gaining more attention among international investors as well".

About blockescence plc (future 'Media and Games Invest plc'):

blockescence (in future 'Media and Games Invest plc') is a strategic investment holding focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy of fast-growing companies within the media and games market. The portfolio companies of blockescence grow through acquisitions as well as organically. Proven and new technologies are actively being used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages. The most important participation is the gamigo AG, a fast-growing company in the gaming and media sectors of which blockescence holds 38% of shares and 53% of voting rights. blockescence has its headquarters in Valletta (Malta), it holds subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany, and it is listed on the Frankfurt stock market as well as XETRA.

Disclaimer

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of blockescence or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of blockescence and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither blockescence nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

For further information, please contact:

Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop / Axel Mühlhaus
Telefon +49 69 9055 05 51
E-Mail: gamigo@edicto.de

Issuer:
blockescence plc
St. Christopher Street 168
Valletta VLT 1467
Malta
Email: info@blockescence.com
Web-Page: www.blockescence.com

 


28.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: blockescence plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: info@blockescence.com
Internet: www.blockescence.com
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board); Malta
EQS News ID: 816625

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816625  28.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
