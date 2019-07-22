DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Investment

Media and Games Invest plc: interest in gamigo AG increased by 13.8 % to 52.6 %



22-Jul-2019 / 19:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Valletta, Malta, 22 July 2019 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT0000580101; Symbol: M8G) has increased its interest in the gamigo AG by 13.8 % and now holds 52.6 % of the shares and 66.9 % of the voting rights in gamigo AG via its subsidiaries. The wholly owned subsidiary blockescence DLT solutions GmbH has acquired all gamigo shares held by Axel Springer Digital Ventures GmbH. With this assignment, all profit subscription rights attributable to the shares - both for profits from the current financial year and for outstanding profit distributions from previous years - will also be assigned to the MGI subsidiary. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price that was fully paid in cash. The supervisory board of gamigo must still give its consent to the transaction. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



As stated earlier, MGI plans to further increase its interest in the fast-growing online game publisher gamigo AG. With the successful acquisition of the shares previously held by Axel Springer Digital Ventures GmbH, MGI has now been able to take over the shares from one of the larger existing gamigo shareholders. Negotiations with other shareholders have started. The expansion of the shareholding in gamigo will have a direct positive effect on MGI's financials.



Remco Westermann, Chairman of MGI, is pleased about the increase of the interest in gamigo: 'The acquisitions of shares and the increase to over 50% strengthens MGI's position within gamigo and creates substantial value for our shareholders. We will further focus on our 'buy, integrate, build and improve' strategy using the consolidation opportunities of the media and games segments, integrating the companies, and increasing their efficiency and USPs for further growth.'



About Media and Games Invest plc (former: blockescence plc):



Media and Games Invest plc, MGI, is a fast and profitably growing company focusing on a 'buy, integrate, build & improve' strategy through organic growth and acquisitions in the media and games markets. Technology is actively used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages within the group. Synergy and integration potentials are important criteria for the expansion of the portfolio. The most important investments of MGI are gamigo AG, a fast-growing gaming and media company (52.6% of the shares and 66.9% of the voting rights), ReachHero GmbH (67% of the shares), a leading influencer SaaS platform, and Applift GmbH (100%), a leading media company specializing in mobile advertising. Media and Games Invest is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA.



