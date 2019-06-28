Log in
BLOCPLAY ENTERTAINMENT INC

(PLAY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/28 10:26:07 am
0.005 CAD   --.--%
Blocplay Entertainment Files Annual and Interim Financial Statements
NE
06/18Blocplay Entertainment Provides Status Update
NE
05/21Blocplay Entertainment Provides Status Update
NE
Blocplay Entertainment Files Annual and Interim Financial Statements

06/28/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2019) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

Management of the Company has been subject to a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") in respect of the securities of the Company issued by the applicable securities regulators under NP 12-203 on May 3, 2019. The MCTO resulted from the delay in filing the Company's annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Annual Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of April 30, 2019 and the subsequent delay in filing the Company's interim financial statement and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 (the "Interim Disclosure Documents") by the prescribed deadline of May 28, 2019.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has filed its Annual Disclosure Documents and Interim Disclosure Documents and the documents can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.
Tel: 647-776-1209
Email: investors.blocplay@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45994


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher E. O. Irwin President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Jon David Gill Chairman
Arvin Ramos Chief Financial Officer
