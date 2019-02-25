Blonder Tongue Labs : to Provide Kaon MOBITV – Android TV Set-Top Box Sales, Marketing, Personalization and Fulfillment for US and Canadian Service Operators

Old Bridge, NJ / February 25, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Kaon line of Android TV Set-Top Box products specifically designed and optimized for MOBITV platform deployments across North America. Kaon's best-in-breed Set-Top solutions are individually personalized with the operator's own video App and shipped directly from Blonder Tongue Lab's east coast fulfillment center. The first Set-Top model available is Kaon's model KSTB2020 with full 4K UHD HDR Video, which by the end of 2018 had completed all necessary technology certifications from MOBITV, Android TV v8.0 'O', Dolby Audio, HDMI®, FCC, and UL, as well as security audits for Widevine DRM and Fox Studios.

'We are excited to be helping our partners at Kaon bring a unique and groundbreaking product to NCTC member service operators around North America,' said Ted Grauch, Chief Operating Officer and EVP, Blonder Tongue Labs. 'The Kaon product was designed to help transition cable subscribers coming from traditional PayTV services onto a modern IPTV platform combining access to OTT and PayTV video services. The Kaon STB products providing an operator centered user experience while still allowing quick access and quick context-switching from OTT services to the operator's PayTV video services.'

The Kaon KSTB2020 model is being deployed now by a number of service operators. Products are in stock and available for immediate delivery to any operator who has joined MOBITV's deployment planning. In addition to the features already mentioned, the Kaon KSTB2020 Set-Top supports device management from a range of operator ACS systems, TR69, or through our direct device management solution. Additionally, Kaon products supports Google Voice Assistant and do not require subscribers to have a Google account for activation of PayTV service delivery.

Join Blonder Tongue and the Kaon teams in booth # 304 at the WEC19 in Atlanta for demonstrations of MOBITV and Kaon fully certified and ready to deploy products.

Contacts

Phil Coady

Director, Operator Sales

m: 732.313.4250

PCoady@blondertongue.com

or

kaonsales@blondertongue.com

Ted Grauch

Chief Operating Officer, EVP

m: 404-422-6100

ted@blondertongue.com

# # #

Dolby, Dolby Audio and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

HDMI® and the HDMI® logo are registered trademarks of HDMI® Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) in the United States and other countries.

Kaon and the Kaon logo are registered trademarks of Kaonmedia Co. Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television and video transmission technology in the USA, with over 80% of our products continuing to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey factory since 1953. We offer US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation of delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television systems design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV, high-speed data services and telephony content, as well as RF broadband distribution over coax, fiber and IP networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

'Safe Harbor' Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes 'forward-looking' statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'project,' 'target,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'endeavor,' 'should,' 'could,' 'may,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's 'forward-looking' statements.