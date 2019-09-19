Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bloom Energy Corp    BE

BLOOM ENERGY CORP

(BE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BE Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Bloom Energy (BE) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) investors of the firm's investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period:  Before Sept. 17, 2019
Email: BE@hbsslaw.com 
Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BE 
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation: (510) 725-3000

Bloom Energy (BE) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Bloom Energy misrepresented and concealed its servicing liabilities.

On September 17, 2019, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report about Bloom Energy.  Among other things, Hindenburg accused the Company of having an estimated $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities and using "tricky accounting . . . to avoid recognizing major recent additional losses."  In response, the price of Bloom Energy shares fell sharply that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether the Company cooked its books," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Bloom Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/be-shareholder-alert-hagens-berman-notifies-investors-in-bloom-energy-be-of-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-300922202.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLOOM ENERGY CORP
10:04pBE Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Bloom Energy (BE) of an Investigation ..
PR
03:33pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12:21pBE NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW F : Announces Investigation of Securities Cla..
BU
09/18CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) for Pot..
BU
09/18BLOOM ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/18BLOOM ENERGY : Responds to Statements in Report Published by Hindenburg Research
BU
09/17BLOOM ENERGY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RES : A “Clean” Energy Darling Wilt..
BU
08/29BLOOM ENERGY : Flagship Bangalore Real Estate Development to Showcase India's Cl..
BU
08/19BLOOM ENERGY : Introduces ‘AlwaysON' Microgrid Solution to Provide Power R..
BU
08/14BLOOM ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group