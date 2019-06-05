Log in
Bloom Energy (BE) Class Action Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Contact Firm

06/05/2019 | 06:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom Energy") (NYSE: BE). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to the July 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. 

[click here to join this action]

On or about July 25, 2018, Bloom Energy sold 18 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $15 a share raising $270,000,000 in new capital. The lawsuit alleges that, the Registration Statement was false and contained misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom Energy was experiencing material construction delays that would cause system deployments to fall significantly, even below the low end of Bloom Energy's previously announced guidance; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements in the Registration Statement about Bloom Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as Bloom Energy's securities are trading significantly below the IPO price.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloom-energy-be-class-action-alert-johnson-fistel-encourages-investors-to-contact-firm-300862380.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
