BLOOM ENERGY CORP

(BE)
Bloom Energy Issues Statement in Response to Hindenberg Research Report Titled "Bloom Energy: A "Clean" Energy Darling Wilting to its Demise"

09/17/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

Bloom Energy issued the following statement in response to a report published today by Hindenberg Research, titled “Bloom Energy: A “Clean” Energy Darling Wilting to its Demise”.

The authors of the research note did not engage with Bloom Energy to validate the assertions made in their report. We strongly disagree with the conclusions drawn. In particular, the service replacement liability mentioned in the report is grossly misleading. Bloom Energy will make a further statement on this topic in due course.”

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. The Company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, ‘Always-On’ electric power that is clean and sustainable. Bloom’s customers include twenty-five of the Fortune 100 companies and leaders in cloud services and data centers, healthcare, retail, financial services, utilities and many other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 945 M
EBIT 2019 -188 M
Net income 2019 -244 M
Debt 2019 310 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,06x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 487 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,88  $
Last Close Price 4,19  $
Spread / Highest target 425%
Spread / Average Target 231%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,53%
Managers
NameTitle
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Randy W. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORP-58.02%487
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.08%75 043
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.90%48 420
NIDEC CORPORATION25.94%40 730
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.89%40 388
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.25.76%38 792
