Bloom Energy : Rosen, A Globally Recognized Law Firm, Reminds Bloom Energy Corporation Investors of Important July 29th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – BE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) pursuant and/or
traceable to Bloom Energy’s false and/or misleading registration
statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”)
issued in connection with Bloom Energy’s initial public offering
completed in July 2018 (the “IPO”) of the July 29, 2019 lead plaintiff
deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Bloom Energy investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or
contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Bloom Energy was experiencing material construction delays that would
cause system deployments to fall significantly, even below the low end
of Bloom Energy’s previously announced guidance; and (2) as a result of
the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements in the Registration
Statement about Bloom Energy’s business, operations, and prospects were
materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true
details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered
damages as Bloom Energy’s securities are currently trading significantly
below the IPO price.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 29, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1586.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at
866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or cases@rosenlegal.com.
