BLOOM ENERGY CORP

(BE)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Bloom Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/19/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 941 M
EBIT 2019 -188 M
Net income 2019 -245 M
Debt 2019 314 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,64x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 389 M
Chart BLOOM ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Bloom Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLOOM ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,13  $
Last Close Price 3,34  $
Spread / Highest target 559%
Spread / Average Target 293%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. R. Sridhar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Susan Brennan Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Randy W. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Swaminathan Venkataraman Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Eddy Zervigon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLOOM ENERGY CORP-66.53%389
KEYENCE CORPORATION25.46%75 174
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE34.86%48 697
NIDEC CORPORATION26.15%40 748
EMERSON ELECTRIC8.64%39 926
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.26.42%38 946
